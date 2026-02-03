Nosipho Pehlo opens up about financial struggles after ‘Outlaws’ exit

Pehlo is known for portraying Nolwandle Biyela on Showmax's hit series, Outlaws.

Actress Nosipho Pehlo has opened up about the financial realities faced by television actors following her exit from Outlaws.

Pehlo, who portrayed Nolwandle Biyela on the series, bowed out this season after her character died in the storyline.

In an Instagram post, the actress said that appearing on television does not guarantee financial security.

“Just a gentle reminder: please don’t assume someone is financially okay based on what you see on TV or how they show up in public,” she wrote.

Pehlo explained that acting does not provide a steady income.

“I’m a freelancer. Work comes in seasons, not monthly guarantees,” she said.

“Projects you see today were often done long before they aired, and whatever came from them has already gone into surviving the in-between. So seeing me now doesn’t mean there’s money still coming in.”

Nosipho Pehlo’s Outlaws exit

Pehlo also previously spoke about her role on Outlaws and the evolution of her character, Nolwandle Biyela.

She said the character underwent a significant shift between the first and second seasons.

“In Season 1, we met Nolwandle as a fearful supporter, but in Season 2 she transforms into an active defender. She evolves into a woman willing to fight for what she believes is hers, even when it costs her safety,” she said.

Reflecting on the death of her character, Pehlo said she processed the emotional impact privately after reading the script and felt prepared by the time filming began.

“When I first read the script and realised Nolwandle would die, leaving behind a husband and two children, I went through that grief privately,” she said.

She added that she accepted the writers’ decision to end Nolwandle’s journey.

“As an actor, my role is to bring what’s written to life. I truly believe the deeper meaning of the story comes from the writers. During the table read, the writer for this episode explained why Nolwandle’s death had to happen, and his reasons were valid,” Pehlo said.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Pehlo said the role remains one of the most meaningful of her career.

“Nolwandle was the perfect character for me. Her journey, emotions, and strength resonated deeply with me. I don’t think any other role could have given me the same experience, and I wouldn’t trade her story for anything.”

