‘Identity is who we are’: Nhlanhla Kunene on his Zulu roots, Heritage Day and preserving culture in the modern age

As South Africa celebrates Heritage Day, actor Nhlanhla Kunene reflects on identity and the importance of young people understanding their roots.

For actor Nhlanhla Kunene, Heritage Day reminds South Africans who they are, where they come from and the generations that came before them.

Heritage Day is celebrated annually in South Africa on 24 September to recognise and celebrate the country’s diverse cultures, traditions and history.

Kunene, who currently plays Mxolisi on Kwa’Baba and previously appeared on Skeem Saam, spoke to The Citizen about his Zulu identity, the role of entertainment in preserving culture and why young people should take the time to understand their roots.

“Culture, identity and heritage are who we are, so it’s very important to celebrate them,” Kunene said.

He said the demands of modern life can sometimes cause people to lose sight of their roots.

“Because of our busy schedules, we can sometimes forget where we come from and where we gain our strength and power. Heritage Month helps to solidify that reminder.”

‘It comes from home’

Kunene said his connection to his Zulu heritage was shaped by his upbringing, which included lessons about what it meant to be Zulu and how to carry himself.

“It comes from home. I am Zulu and I was raised speaking isiZulu, so culture and identity have always been part of how I was brought up,” he said.

“We were taught that when you walk, you are carrying the lineages and generations of people who came before you.

“That is something that has stayed with me. It reminds me that identity is not just about how people describe you; it is connected to where you come from and how you were raised,” he said.

Kunene added that understanding one’s identity also requires an understanding of family and lineage.

“Knowing who you are goes deeper into understanding your family, your relatives and your lineage. For example, knowing your family connections and understanding who you are related to can shape the way you live and the choices you make.”

The role of entertainment in preserving culture

Kunene believes popular culture and entertainment can also play a role in keeping African heritage visible, particularly among young people who consume content on social media.

“Popular culture and entertainment can play a big role because young people are constantly consuming content, particularly on social media,” he said.

He said cultural representation should remain part of the content being produced.

“There is often a focus on flashy lifestyles, and sometimes content can feel like it is speaking from other people’s experiences or becoming too Westernised. I think there should always be a dash of culture in the content we create.”

Language, he said, is another area where entertainment can make a difference.

“We have children growing up who don’t fully understand or speak their home languages, whether they are growing up in townships or suburbs.”

“Social media is such a big part of young people’s lives, so incorporating culture into the content they consume can help remind them where they come from.”

‘Identity and respect go hand in hand’

Kunene said he would like to see more young South Africans take the time to learn about their backgrounds and the generations that came before them.

“I think our generation needs to understand who they are, where they come from and what kind of people their forefathers were,” he said.

He also believes identity is connected to respect and values passed down through generations.

“Identity and respect go hand in hand. There are certain core principles that come from our lineages, and because life is moving so fast, people can sometimes forget those principles.”

He said young people should make an effort to understand and appreciate those aspects of their heritage.

“I feel our generation needs to take the time to understand and appreciate those things.”