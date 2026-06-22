Phupho Gumede and Anele Zondo praise Londie London’s ‘real and unfiltered’ ‘Life With Londie’ on Mzansi Magic [VIDEO]

In a lively post-premiere chat, media personality Phupho Gumede and influencer Anele Zondo hailed Londie London's new reality show for its fashion, family vibes, and raw honesty.

Media personalities Phupho Gumede and Anele Zondo have shared their enthusiastic take on Life With Londie, Londie London’s highly anticipated solo reality show that aired on Mzansi Magic.

The pair, known for their sharp commentary on South African pop culture, attended or watched the premiere and sat down for a candid discussion with The Citizen, praising the show’s authentic portrayal of the businesswoman, mother and public figure.

Fashion, family, and first impressions

Gumede and Zondo were immediately impressed by the episode’s style and energy.

“That was amazing. I love how it starts. First of all, I love the fashion,” said the celebrated stylist. “The fashion was good. Londi is an effortless fashion girly. We saw very nice two pieces, very nice tracksuits, velour.”

Zondo enjoyed the strong family element, with particular praise for Londie’s brother and vibrant mother. “I love the personality. I love the family element. I didn’t know Londi had a brother. Shame. I didn’t know her mom was so lively and vibrant.”

The conversation quickly turned to the drama and pace.

“We are seeing the drama happening. It’s crazy,” they observed, suggesting the episode felt action-packed and that future instalments should run longer, ideally 45 minutes.

Why Londie London deserves her own show

A standout theme was Londie’s authenticity. The pair believe that while many know the curated “Londie London” persona, the show reveals the real woman behind it.

“A lot of people don’t know Londie on a personal level. They know her on a curated level. They don’t know that Londie is fun, but also Londie is real,” Phupho remarked. “I think I’ve known Londie for years. And there’s never been moments where she’s never kept it real with me. Or with people around her.”

They both applauded her vulnerability in addressing financial struggles publicly.

“Londi went out and told the whole world she was broke. Londi went out and told the whole world she had to sell her Louis Vuitton bags.” This honesty, they argued, sets the show apart and reflects her genuine character.

Zondo summed it up by adding: “This is a girl who deserves her own reality show. Because of how much she’s brought to the reality show scene.” Gumede agreed, adding that Londie is a “businesswoman, public figure” who has problems but also strong family backing.

“It’s giving up-close, personal and unfiltered,” they concluded.

Life With Londie follows Londie London (real name Londiwe Zulu) as she navigates motherhood, business, family, and personal growth after her time on The Real Housewives of Durban. The premiere has drawn attention for its candid approach, including discussions around past financial challenges and family dynamics but follow up episodes have failed to win as much favour as similar local reality shows.