Zanele Potelwa to co-host SAMA32 alongside Cassper Nyovest

Nyovest said he is looking forward to sharing the stage with Potelwa.

Television and radio presenter Zanele Potelwa has been announced as the co-host of the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32), joining rapper Cassper Nyovest.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Sun City Superbowl in North West on 15 August.

SAMA spokesperson Unathi Gwija said Potelwa and Nyovest were the perfect fit to host this year’s awards.

“Cassper Nyovest is the best person to usher in the Homecoming Edition, as a bona fide of the North West, while Zanele equally embodies the theme ‘The Future Sounds Like Now Now’.”

Cassper on hosting with Potelwa

Nyovest said he is looking forward to sharing the stage with Potelwa.

“I’m also really looking forward to working with Zanele Potelwa. I look forward to learning from her while also bringing my own energy and vibe to the stage.

“Together, I think we’re going to create the kind of hosting experience people will remember for years to come.”

The awards are returning to the North West for the first time since the 28th edition, which was held at the Sun City Superbowl in August 2022.