Cassper Nyovest excited to host SAMA32 ‘after 10 years of not seeing eye to eye’

Nyovest said he and the SAMAs had resolved their differences

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is set to host the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The awards ceremony will take place at the Sun City Superbowl in North West on 15 August.

Nyovest confirmed the news in a video shared on his social media platforms.

“I just want to say, ladies and gentlemen, it’s official, your boy Cassper Nyovest, aka the New Age Doc Shebeleza, is this year’s host for the South African Music Awards!

“You already know we’re going back home. And I am your host. There’s a lot of things I’m going to be announcing, but for now, let’s leave it at this.”

Nyovest said he and the SAMAs had resolved their differences after 10 years of not “seeing eye to eye”.

“You know, me and the SAMAs have had a lot of issues… After 10 years of not seeing eye to eye, they called me in, and we have come to an agreement! This is gonna be huge.”

North West hosts the awards again

The North West has hosted several editions of the South African Music Awards and is regarded as the event’s traditional home.

Announcing the return of the awards to the province in May, North West MEC for Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation Galebekwe Tsotso Tlhapi said the province was ready to host the event once again.

“It feels like yesterday when we hosted the 28th instalment of the SAMAs here in North West.

“This province has always been a proud and capable host, and we are ready once again to welcome the nation.”