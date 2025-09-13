Obesity in children: Here’s where SA is going wrong

The report cites that obesity now exceeds underweight in most regions of the world.

Fighting obesity among children requires collaborative efforts, according to health experts.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) recently released a report stating that obesity surpassed underweight as the most prevalent form of malnutrition this year, affecting 1 in 10 – or 188 million – school-aged children and adolescents, placing them at risk of contracting life-threatening diseases.

The report, titled Feeding Profit: How Food Environments are Failing Children, draws on data from more than 190 countries, including South Africa, and finds that while the prevalence of underweight among children aged 5-19 has declined since the year 2000 (from nearly 13% to 9.2%), obesity rates have increased from 3% to 9.4%.

“Childhood overweight and obesity represent a significant public health challenge in South Africa,” said Gilbert Tshitaudzi, Nutrition Manager at UNICEF South Africa.

More children are obese and overweight

Tshitaudzi said South Africa’s situation was concerning, as data showed that the percentage of overweight and obesity in children under five years rose from 13% in 2016 to 23% in 2024, while the percentage of overweight children in the country indicated that children between five and 19 years rose from 9% in 2000 to 21% in 2022.

Teddy Bear Foundation clinical director Shaheda Omar said the findings of the UNICEF report were accurate and noted that the data present a troubling yet accurate reflection of the global nutrition crisis facing school-aged children and adolescents.

Omar said the fact that obesity now surpasses underweight as the most common form of malnutrition is a wake-up call for governments, food industry players, communities, and families to address it.

“Governments must implement regulations that limit the marketing of unhealthy foods to children and introduce taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and ultra-processed foods.

“School nutrition programmes should offer balanced meals and incorporate nutrition education into their curriculum to promote healthy eating from a young age.”

“Creating safe spaces for physical activity in communities can help combat sedentary lifestyles. Access to affordable, healthy food options and nutritional guidance must be improved for households, particularly in lower-income communities.”

What is causing obesity?

She said childhood obesity is driven by several interlinked factors, including unhealthy food environments, the widespread availability and aggressive marketing of cheap, highly processed, calorie-dense, and nutrient-poor foods.

She added that families with limited resources often rely on affordable, unhealthy food due to cost and convenience.

“Lack of education also contributes to the situation because many parents and caregivers may not have adequate knowledge of balanced nutrition or the long-term health impacts of poor dietary choices.

“Rather than assigning blame to one entity, it’s more productive to recognise the shared responsibility, as governments must take stronger regulatory and policy action to shape healthier food environments.”

“Food and beverage industries must be held accountable for how they market to children and what they put on shelves.

“Schools and communities need to prioritise nutrition and physical activity in their environments, while parents and caregivers play a critical role in guiding children’s eating habits, though they often need more support and resources to make healthier choices.”

Not just a cosmetic issue

She added that it was important to remember that obesity in children is not just a cosmetic issue — it has serious long-term health implications, including a higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, and mental health disorders later in life.

“Additionally, there is a growing body of evidence showing the link between ultra-processed food consumption and the early onset of chronic diseases.

“South Africa, in particular, is facing a double burden of malnutrition, where undernutrition and obesity coexist, sometimes within the same communities or even the same households. This signals deeper issues in our food systems, access, education, and inequality.”

Child support grant is below the poverty line

Dr Chantell Witten, a dietitian and director of Health Systems Strengthening at Ilifa Labantwana, said indigent families can’t afford a healthy diet.

“The child support grant is below the poverty line. It’s not enough to provide a nourishing diet for a child of any age. The government has the legal and moral obligation to protect children from reckless and unethical marketing of unhealthy foods.”

“Childhood obesity doesn’t start at the age of five. Formula-fed babies experience higher rates of overweight and obesity than healthier breastfed babies.”

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said obesity has become a growing public health concern in South Africa.

Mohale said there was an urgent need to address both environmental factors and individual knowledge or skills to make healthier choices.

He said rather than pointing fingers, the focus should be on addressing a system that seems to be failing children and young people from different perspectives, and constructively identify where responsibility lies for actionable solutions.

He stated that collective responsibility was paramount in addressing the obesity challenge in South Africa.

“Government and policymakers play a key role in shaping laws and the regulatory environment to restrict marketing of unhealthy foods, urban planning, development, and implementation of key strategies and programmes such as school nutrition programmes and scaling up public campaigns.

“The food industry has an obligation and ethical responsibility to comply with regulatory measures to limit production of ultra-processed foods and marketing of unhealthy foods.”

He added that schools can also contribute to shaping habits through nutrition education and promoting compulsory physical activity, while adopting regulations or policies that prohibit the sale of junk food on school premises.

“Parents and caregivers are also important role players in influencing eating patterns, attitudes, and activity levels within their homes. The department has implemented several interventions through legislation and strategies to address the issue.”

