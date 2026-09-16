WATCH: MySol gives backup dancers R6k each, pledges Fill Up FNB Stadium concert for Emtee

MySol vowed to back Emtee for Fill Up FNB Stadium concert in 2027.

South African businessman Solomon “Solly” Madibela, better known as MySol, has promised to support rapper Emtee if he decides to host a Fill Up FNB Stadium concert.

MySol made the comments during his event, where he also pledged R6 000 to each back-up dancer performing with the artists.

MySol on Emtee filling FNB Stadium

In a video shared on Instagram, MySol asked Emtee whether he is planning a Fill Up FNB Stadium concert.

“MySol’s got your back. The devil is a liar. Are we doing FNB?” he asked.

“Let’s do it,” Emtee responded.

“Let’s go for it. I’m not lying to you. I’m a man of my word. Are we filling up FNB Stadium? When is your birthday?” MySol added.

Emtee’s birthday is 15 September.

MySol pledges R6000 to dancers

In another video from the event, MySol spoke about the importance of back-up dancers.

“All the dancers, you know they support artists, and we do not take care of them. Make sure every dancer who’s here with the artist gets their R6 000. All of them,” he said.

MySol previously made headlines in May after hosting a celebration at his newly acquired property in Cape Town.

During the event, he paid musician Intaba Yase Dubai an additional R50,000 to perform his favourite song.

The entertainment line-up included DJ Tira, Kwesta, Mlindo the Vocalist, Babalwa M, Blaq Diamond, Sjava, Fistaz Mixwell and DJ PH.