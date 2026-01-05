Rising Lekompo star Tribby WaDi BhoZza cheats death in a terrifying late-night car crash

The Limpopo-born hitmaker survived a serious car crash while travelling to perform, leaving fans shaken

Rising Lekompo artist Tribby WaDi BhoZza is counting his blessings after walking away from a serious car accident.

The situation could have ended far differently. The young star survived a high-impact crash late on Saturday night while travelling to a scheduled performance in Seshego, Limpopo.

The 21-year-old musician, born Tshepang Mphahlele, was on the road with members of his team. Their vehicle was involved in a serious collision under circumstances that are still being pieced together.

Images of the wrecked car, showing a badly damaged front end, quickly made their way onto social media. This sparked panic among fans and the wider music community.

Emergency services who attended the scene confirmed that, despite the severity of the crash, Tribby sustained only minor injuries.

Importantly, no fatalities were reported, and none of the other occupants in the vehicle were seriously hurt. The outcome has been widely described as miraculous, given the damage to the car.

Tribby WaDi BhoZza hails from Lebowakgomo Zone A in Limpopo and has become one of the most exciting new voices in the Lekompo movement. Since breaking into the scene in 2019, he has steadily built a loyal fan base.

His high-energy sound blends traditional Bolo House rhythms (Bolobedu House) with modern Lekompo flair.

His rapid rise has seen him collaborate with heavyweight artists such as King Monada, Shebeshxt, and Makhadzi, cementing his place among Limpopo’s new generation of hitmakers.

With more than 500 000 monthly listeners across streaming platforms, Tribby has been enjoying a breakthrough moment in his career.

At the time of the crash, the artist was juggling a busy performance schedule. He was also putting the finishing touches on his highly anticipated debut album, Beginning of Our Forever – a project many believe could mark a major turning point in his career.

The accident has once again shone a spotlight on the often-overlooked dangers faced by musicians. This is especially true for emerging artists who travel long distances late at night to honour bookings.

Many fans and fellow performers took to social media to express relief at Tribby’s survival. They also called for improved travel safety and better working conditions within the entertainment industry.

In a brief update, Tribby’s team confirmed that the artist is recovering well and mostly dealing with shock. He is expected to rest before gradually returning to studio work and live performances.