Makhadzi discharged from hospital, continues recovery at home

The singer will be taking a 10-week break from performing to focus on her recovery.

Multi-award-winning music star Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, has been discharged from hospital.

The star was involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, 31 December 2025.

At the time, her management company said her condition was stable and under close observation.

“She is currently receiving medical care and remains in hospital, where her condition is stable and under close observation by medical professionals. The priority at this time is her recovery and well-being,” the statement read.

On Monday morning, Makhadzi shared an update confirming she was back home continuing her recovery.

“I feel a need to update you about my health at this point because of the love and support you have been showing me, not only in South Africa but to all my African followers globally.

“I am now discharged from the hospital so that my family can take care of me until I get back to normal,” she wrote.

Taking a 10-week break

The Sakha hitmaker said her doctor advised her to stay home for several weeks.

“From the treatment I have been receiving, my doctor advised that, considering all the injuries, I will have to remain at home care for 10 weeks without performing.

“I know myself, I am a soldier, and I believe God is still going to do a miracle. I am slowly recovering well, trusting the process. I thank God for protecting my voice.”

She added that she will use the break to work on new music.

“Ten weeks might seem long, but I believe God is giving me time to write beautiful melodies of good music.

“I won’t be performing, but I will be in the studio doing what He saved me for, and also not forgetting to thank Him for giving me a second chance to breathe.”

The singer concluded by thanking her fans for their support.

“To all my lovely Khadzinators, my fans, thank you for the love and support you have been showing me during this difficult time.”

