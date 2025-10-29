Scorpio season: Siya Kolisi celebrates his rugby brothers Eben and Cheslin in style

It’s Scorpio season and the Springboks are feeling the love.

October 28 will forever be etched in South African hearts, the day the Boks lifted their second consecutive World Cup trophy, but it also happens to be the day lightning-fast wing Cheslin Kolbe was born.

It’s clearly Scorpio Season: Siya Kolisi celebrates with his rugby brothers Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin in style during this special time.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi took a moment to celebrate not one, but two of his closest teammates, Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe, who share birthdays around the same date as their Rugby World Cup glory.

In a birthday dedication to Cheslin on Tuesday, he wrote: “The righteous choose their friends carefully, but the way of the wicked leads them astray.”



“I love you, my brother, and hope you have a blessed day. Thank you for the person you are on and off the field. May God keep blessing you. You stand so tall in all you do, but just not by physical height 😂❤️🙏🏾”

Just a day later, Siya’s longtime friend and powerhouse lock Eben marked his own birthday, prompting heartfelt tributes across social media.

Kolisi, known not only for his leadership but for his authenticity and loyalty, penned a touching message to Etzebeth, who has been by his side since they were teenagers.

Quoting Proverbs 18:24, Siya wrote: “One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.”

“Happy birthday, my brother. It’s been 16 years of friendship now, and I’ve loved how it has become a brotherhood. It’s been amazing watching you grow and become an icon in our sport, but, most importantly, the incredible human being you are. Love you long time, Langes.”

Their friendship, which began at just 18, has evolved into one of rugby’s most admired brotherhoods, built on respect, shared dreams and mutual triumphs.

From training grounds to world titles, Kolisi and Etzebeth have carried the nation’s hopes together, representing the best of South African unity and spirit.

Meanwhile, Eben’s wife, singer and actress Anlia Etzebeth, melted hearts with her own birthday post to her husband, calling him her “incredible angel husband” and “the best daddy our children could ask for”.

She added: “Thank you for everything you do for us and all your hard work. Our daughters and I are so grateful and very proud of you. Thank you for carrying me and for all the adventures that were and are still waiting for us. Miss you and love you.”

Adding to their joy, the couple recently welcomed a new baby just over a week ago, making this birthday even more special.

From rugby fields to family blessings, it seems the Etzebeth household is overflowing with love and celebration

As the Springbok stars bask in their victories both on and off the field, Kolisi’s tribute perfectly captures what makes this team truly golden: brotherhood, humility and unbreakable bonds that go beyond the game.