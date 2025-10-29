‘You made it look effortless’: Mia le Roux’s fiancé pens heartwarming letter celebrating end of her Miss SA reign

Mia officially handed over the crown to Qhawekazi Mazaleni this past Saturday.

Former Miss South Africa Mia le Roux’s fiancé, Luke ten Oever, recently penned a heartwarming message following the conclusion of her reign.

Le Roux, who won the Miss SA title in 2024, officially handed over the crown to Qhawekazi Mazaleni this past Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, her soon-to-be husband said it had been a privilege to stand by her side and support her.

“It’s true that not all good things are meant to be easy, yet you made it look effortless with your light, tenacity and infectious smile.

“You continue to teach me about life, love, patience, and how precious every moment shared with the people you love truly is,” he wrote.

Luke expressed excitement about their future together, adding that he was looking forward to them starting a new chapter.

“Now that the whole of South Africa has seen what I’ve always known about you, why I fell in love with you, and why I keep falling deeper every day…

“Here’s to the next chapter of our lives, side by side, always and forever. Forever yours truly.”

Mia le Roux’s final walk

Reflecting on her journey as Miss South Africa, le Roux also shared a heartfelt message on social media.

She recalled the first words she spoke as a four-year-old, “Look there, white clouds,” which she said came to symbolise hope throughout her life.

“As I take my final walk tonight, I do so knowing that the little girl who once looked up and said, ‘Look there, white clouds,’ is now walking beneath them, no longer searching for hope, but carrying it within her.”

She congratulated her successor, wishing her a successful year of reign.

“I know you will only enrich and broaden the legacy of Miss South Africa. My heart is bursting with pride and excitement for you. You deserve it,” she added in another post.

