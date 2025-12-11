Siya Kolisi surprises Marc Lottering on stage [VIDEO]

Kolisi and Lottering share a long-standing friendship.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi recently surprised comedian Marc Lottering during a performance of Colleen the Musical at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

Colleen the Musical is Lottering’s fourth musical comedy, following the critically acclaimed Aunty Merle trilogy.

The production is produced by Anwar McKay and features a cast that includes David Chevers, Carlo Daniels, Jill Levenberg, Marc Lottering, Sizwesandile Mnisi, Kate Normington, and Anzio September.

Kolisi surprised Lottering at the opening of the musical on 4 December, which was also Lottering’s 58th birthday.

A video shared by Lottering on Instagram shows Kolisi taking to the stage with flowers, just before singing a happy birthday tribute to the comedian.

According to Daily Voice, Kolisi also delivered a speech about his long-standing friendship with Lottering.

“Marc and I have been friends for a very long time and he has been a blessing in my life,” Kolisi said.

“His shows are funny but also very educational. They address many things that are difficult to speak about, but he brings so much love and joy that we are able to speak about them,” he said.

Marc Lottering: ‘Older and wiser’

Lottering has since posted a video thanking his supporters for their birthday wishes.

“I receive all the positivity sent my way. People saying, ‘Marc, may there be more blessings in your life’, I don’t take those wishes lightly,” he said.

Lottering reflected on being “older and wiser”, saying wisdom comes from listening to one’s inner voice and learning from mistakes.

“People say older and wiser. I’m definitely older… Wiser, now, that’s an area I’m still working on. Life is about imperfections, acknowledging those imperfections and working on areas that need improvement,” he said.

“Otherwise, I’m good. Thank you for all the love. I still feel like the luckiest boy in the world and I’m sending much love to all of you.”

