‘I cannot wait to represent SA’: Medical student Lesedi Motswaledi crowned Miss Teenager South Africa 2025

Motswaledi will represent South Africa at Miss Teen Model International next year.

Lesedi Motswaledi says she cannot wait to represent Mzansi on the international stage after being crowned Miss Teenager South Africa 2025.

The 19-year-old from Phokwane in Limpopo is a first-year medical student at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

She is also the founder of She Carries Light, a mental-health initiative focused on emotional support for young people.

She was crowned at a ceremony at Emperors Palace on Sunday, 7 December.

Basetsana Letsoalo from the North West was named first princess, while Gauteng’s Loyiso Patela took the second princess title. Mpumalanga’s Thandolwethu Mnisi was announced as Face of Miss Teenager South Africa.

Lesedi Motswaledi to represent South Africa in Peru

Motswaledi will represent South Africa at Miss Teen Model International in Peru next year.

She said she is looking forward to the next phase of her journey.

“This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to everyone who walked with me, prayed for me, pushed me and believed in the vision even when it felt bigger than me,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am stepping into this next chapter with a grateful heart and a renewed sense of purpose. I cannot wait to represent South Africa.”

During her reign, she plans to promote mental-health awareness and advocate for safe spaces for young people, particularly in underserved communities.

Miss Teenager South Africa CEO Masego Madingwane said Motswaledi reflects the values of the organisation.

“Lesedi represents everything MTSA stands for—purpose, leadership, compassion, and ambition. Her story and her dreams reflect the heart of South African youth.

“We are proud to welcome her as our new queen and look forward to seeing the national impact she will make in 2025,” she said.

