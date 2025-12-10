‘Thank God no broken bones’: Rachel Kolisi lands in hospital after triathlon fall

Rachel says she fell during a triathlon at the weekend.

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi was treated in hospital after a fall during her first triathlon.

Rachel participated in the Woolworths X Tri (XTRI) at Paul Clüver Family Wines in Cape Town over the past weekend.

The event featured off-road adventure races, including triathlon (XTRI Full and Lite), trail runs and family fun runs. Competitors took part in mountain biking, swimming and trail running through vineyards and forests.

Rachel’s first triathlon experience

On Monday, Rachel shared on Instagram that she had a “silly fall” during the triathlon.

“I did end up in hospital after a very silly fall – thank God no broken bones,” she wrote.

Rachel said she now has newfound respect for triathletes and looks forward to participating again.

“I did my very first triathlon today! I have a whole new respect for these athletes. And honestly… I think I’ve caught the bug. If you’ve been thinking about doing one, this is your sign to just sign up! Here’s to many more adventures!”

Since her break up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel has focused on solo adventures, self-development and mindfulness.

She recently posted a video capturing her post-divorce solo adventures, with the caption: “Fall in love with showing up for yourself again and again.”

Rachel also recently announced her new initiative, Falling Forward, set to launch in 2026.

On the initiative’s website, she said the platform will provide insight into her work and passions.

“This site is a window into my world: the projects I’m building, the stories I’m telling, the communities I am building and the causes I’m passionate about,” she wrote.

