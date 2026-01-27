‘We reached a breaking point’: rapper Zakwe confronts South African men in new anti-GBV song

AfroSoul and Zakwe use music to challenge men to dismantle violence, silence and toxic masculinity.

As South Africa continues to reel from relentless cases of gender-based violence, a growing number of artists are choosing confrontation over comfort.

AfroSoul steps firmly into that space with Madoda Hlanganani (Men Unite), a gripping new release featuring outspoken hip hop heavyweight Zakwe created to unsettle, provoke and ultimately inspire change.

The track was born from frustration, grief and a shared sense of responsibility. With women and children the most vulnerable victims of violence across the continent, AfroSoul decided that observation was no longer enough.

Music, they believed, had to become an intervention.

Breaking point

“We reached a breaking point,” AfroSoul says. “Watching story after story of abuse, rape, and murder pushed us to respond as men and as creatives. Madoda Hlanganani is our plea and our challenge to other men to take ownership of this crisis.”

Loosely translated as Men Unite, the song refuses to soften its message. It confronts the everyday attitudes that enable abuse, from entitlement and emotional repression to the culture of looking away when violence occurs behind closed doors.

AfroSoul’s delivery is stripped and sincere, carrying the weight of collective accountability rather than performative outrage.

Zakwe’s verse sharpens the song’s edge. Known for blending activism with lyrical precision, the award-winning rapper frames gender-based violence as a leadership failure among men.

His contribution makes it clear that protection begins with confronting peers, questioning learned behaviour and rejecting the silence that allows harm to thrive.

What sets Madoda Hlanganani apart is its purpose beyond playlists.

AfroSoul and Zakwe envision the song as a conversation starter in homes, classrooms, community halls and digital spaces. It is designed to be shared, debated and used as a catalyst for education and behavioural change.

At its core, the song insists that gender-based violence cannot be solved by women alone, nor by hashtags or memorial marches. It demands male involvement, courage and consistency.

Madoda Hlanganani is now streaming on all digital platforms.