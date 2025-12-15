Guests shine in vibrant looks at 31st South African Music Awards [PICS]

The awards were held at Gallagher Estate in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The 31st South African Music Awards (SAMAs) took place on Sunday at Gallagher Estate in Johannesburg.

Attendees embraced the ceremony’s “blooming” theme, expressing it through fashion, colours, textures, and accessories.

Outfits ranged from floral-inspired prints and pastel tones to bold leather designs.

Musician Zee Nxumalo at the Sama31 red carpet and stage. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

Louisa Molokoane, daughter of the late gospel singer Solly Moholo, honoured her father with a skirt printed with his image. She said the outfit was a way to pay tribute while participating in the theme.

“He passed away unexpectedly, without warning, but it is God’s timing. I wanted to pay tribute because he is my favourite. I’m his number one fan,” she said.

Louisa Molokoane, daughter of the late gospel singer Solly Moholo, at the SAMA31 red carpet. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Other guests highlighted their own stories through fashion. Mamello Makha, a beauty salon owner and sports superfan, wore an outfit by designer Zama Zazi.

“I just wanted to stand out. I’m short, so it makes me look taller,” she said.

Makha also spoke about her work in the beauty industry and her support for sports.

“I’ve been in beauty for 14 years and in sports for over 20. I teach young girls to learn about beauty so they can start their own businesses.

“I’m also a superfan of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns. Next Friday, I’ll be travelling to Morocco to support the team.”

Mamello Makha. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Fashion launch at the Sama

Africa Fashion International also staged a fashion showcase at the awards, where it launched a new limited-edition collection.

The collection is intended to recognise artists, creatives, and behind-the-scenes teams contributing to Africa’s cultural growth. It was created by House of Nala (HON) Atelier, a modern luxury brand based in Sandton.

Africa Fashion International models. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Here are a few more looks that stood out on the night.

From left to right: Thandiswa Mazwai, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, and Hellen Motsuki. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

From left to right: Sizwe Alakaine, Gigi Lamayne, Naledi Aphiwe and Qhawekazi Mazaleni. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

