‘Retire? Not a chance,’ says Nothemba Madumo after Hall of Fame induction at Radio Awards

Seasoned broadcaster Nothemba Madumo says she doesn’t see her induction into the Radio Hall of Fame as a sign to retire, but instead she feels fuelled to carry on.

“It’s unfortunate that our society is watching a clock on life, so retire? Not a chance. This award is not a finish line—it’s fuel,” Madumo tells The Citizen.

The TV and radio presenter was among the inductees to the Telkom Radio Awards Hall of Fame, alongside the late Bob Mabena, Mariétta Kruger, Rob Vega, Steve Bishop and Johan van Rooyen.

2025 Hall of Fame Inductees Tonight, we honour radio legends who’ve shaped the industry for over 30 years. Please help us celebrate:

👏 Khomotso Bob Mabena

👏 Johan van Rooyen

👏 Rob Vega

👏 Steve Bishop

👏 Nothemba Madumo

— @SARadioAwards (@SARadioAwards) December 6, 2025

“Being inducted into the SA Radio Hall of Fame is an incredible honour. For me, it’s less about personal applause and more about the acknowledgement of the work I’ve poured into radio—championing jazz and other shows, communicating and informing listeners, and keeping this beautiful music alive on the airwaves,” the former Woza Weekend host says.

“To stand alongside legends is humbling, yes, but it also reaffirms that the mission of spreading the jazz genre and gospel is being seen and valued.”

Madumo’s long career

Madumo’s career spans more than three decades, during which she’s displayed her skill on TV and radio. She says she’s always approached her career with passion, purpose, and curiosity.

“So if these are ‘flowers’, I accept them as recognition of the craft, the discipline, and the unwavering commitment to serving listeners. I’m grateful that the work resonates while I’m still here doing it, fully present and fully invested and still hungry to do more,” shares calm broadcaster.

She avers that induction motivates her to keep pushing, keep learning, keep elevating the stories and sounds that deserve space.

“If anything, it reminds me that there’s still so much more to do. Jazz is a living, breathing universe, and I intend to keep exploring it with my listeners and if not on radio, on other platforms too.”

With a career that spans as long as Madumo’s, she says she can’t identify one particular moment in her broadcasting career that stands out more than others.

“I genuinely can’t pick one,” she concedes.

“Every show, every interview adds a new layer to my journey. Each engagement teaches me something, challenges me, or opens a new door of discovery. My career isn’t defined by a single moment—it’s a continuum of experiences that I value equally because they all contribute to the bigger picture.”

Madumo the host

The awards were held on Saturday evening, the same time as the Rebirth of Ubuntu concert at the State Theatre.

Madumo couldn’t attend the award ceremony because she had committed herself to MCing the concert in Pretoria, long before the date of the awards was announced.

“Being part of Billy Monama’s powerhouse production allows me to live and share the essence of ‘Ubuntu’ in real time,” she says.

“From what I’ve gathered, the Radio Awards honoured South Africa’s musical legacy beautifully. And honestly, being on that stage celebrating our heritage in my own way felt like the perfect alignment of purpose and passion.”

