Sibu Jili on returning home and focusing on music

The actress moved back home after her role on The Queen ended.

Actress Sibu Jili says moving back to Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, was a turning point in her personal life and career.

She said she moved back home after her role on The Queen ended in 2022, as she had no other acting work at the time.

“I needed a fresh start. I needed to be around family who loved and cared for me,” she said.

“Moving home and taking a break from everything was exactly what I needed to stay grounded.”

Jili has appeared in several television productions, including Umjolo: Day Ones, Uzalo, The Queen, Isibaya, Mina Nawe, Cosmo City Hustle, Generations: The Legacy, Broken Vows and Masekoties.

From television roles to music

Jili said she is currently focused on her well-being while pursuing music and growing her record label, Cava Music.

“I’ve had some acting work, but I’ve also been investing my time in myself, my mental wellness, my spiritual journey, and being with family,” she said.

She releases music under her stage name, AuraSibu, a name that emerged during a studio session in 2024.

“I wanted something that would express my journey in music. It’s a journey about my light, which I pour into my work.”

New projects

Jili said she has new music projects planned for release next year through her label.

“We have our own projects that we’ll be launching as a label,” she said. “Everything in its own time.”

She said building the business — which she started three years ago — has been challenging but rewarding.

“Our biggest challenge while starting out was financing the business,” she said.

“We had to fund our every move as independent artists, but it’s been worth it.”

She added that music has become a more consistent source of income than acting, with regular live performances contributing to the label’s growth.

