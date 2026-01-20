Same place, different Rachel? Fans red-card ‘classless’ Siya Kolisi after ex shares Vic Falls honeymoon pic

Rachel Kolisi joins viral 2016 Challenge as Siya Kolisi’s Victoria Falls getaway with Rachel John sparks backlash.

Rachel Kolisi has tapped into the viral 2016 Challenge, sharing a series of throwback photos from what was without a doubt a milestone year for Mzansi’s former first lady of rugby.

As fate would have it, 2016 was a year of wedding bells and romantic bliss for the former fitness instructor and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

The once golden couple’s high-profile wedding at the picturesque Molenvliet Wine Estate near Stellenbosch was crowned with a honeymoon at the Victoria Falls.

Rachel Kolisi revisits 2016 memories amid Siya’s romance buzz

Sharing these special memories on Instagram must have been a bittersweet challenge for the gutsy former Springboks WAG.

Barely a week ago, her ex-husband and his new girlfriend, Dutch influencer Rachel John, were spotted together on “baecation” at the Victoria Falls.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: From appearing courtside at the ATP finals in Italy last year to a viral clip of the Springboks captain and Dutch influencer in Zimbabwe. Pictures: TikTok, X and Instagram

The rugby star’s trip to the exact same location where he spent his honeymoon has sparked criticism from fans who has slammed Siya’s choice of a romantic getaway with Rachel’s namesake as insensitive.

What is the 2016 Challenge?

The 2016 Challenge is a viral trend encouraging users to post photos from 2016 alongside present-day images, sparking reflection and nostalgia.

According to Good Things Guy, the trend encourages users to share unfiltered throwbacks from 10 years ago – think grainy selfies, old filters and spontaneous captions.

It’s a collective longing for a time when social media platforms felt more authentic and less about curated perfection. Participants post photos, music or fashion from 2016 to contrast with today’s algorithm-driven content.

‘Let go’ or not? Mixed reactions from Rachel Kolisi’s fans

For Rachel Kolisi, the challenge became more than a trend – it was a moment of looking back at a life chapter that once defined her.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his then-wife, Rachel, announced in October 2024 that they were heading for a divorce after eight years of marriage. Pictures: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi and Gallo Images

While many followers praised her grace and vulnerability, others questioned whether revisiting those memories was necessary given recent developments in her ex-husband’s relationship status

In the comment section, one fan urged the 35-year-old Rachel to “let go”. Others however defended her right to honour her past without apology.

Siya Kolisi’s Victoria Falls getaway with his ‘new’ Rachel

Siya Kolisi, our nation’s “Captain Fantastic” on and off the rugby field, has been linked to the popular influencer Rachel John who has also made a name for herself as a surf instructor, martial arts fighter and reality TV star.

The bubbly brunette has also been the driving force behind the Jeffreys Bay NGO Surf House which uplifts children from the community.

The rumoured star couple recently shared similar Instagram stories featuring the Victoria waterfall’s rainbows, a Zambezi River cruise, and adventure activities like quad biking and white-water rafting.

A viral fan video confirmed their “togetherness“, showing them smiling and waving while embarking on a boat trip.

Victoria Falls baecation backlash

Since his ex-wife shared her 2016 Challenge, fans of the 34-year-old rugby icon slammed Siya for choosing his honeymoon spot, calling it “classless” and “obsessive”.

“It will hurt the new Rachel more that Siya took her to his honeymoon spot,” one user noted.

Navigating post-divorce

The Kolisis announced their divorce in late 2024 after eight years of marriage, citing a mutual decision to part as friends for their children’s sake.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrates his team’s Rugby World Cup victory with Rachel Kolisi, their children and his younger siblings. Picture: Rachel Kolisi/ Instagram

Since their separation, Rachel has focused on her healing, while Siya’s new romance has kept him in the spotlight.

Set to embark on spreading her Falling Forward initiative in March, Rachel continues to carve out her own space as a wellness advocate, author and philanthropist, often choosing transparency over silence.

Her participation in the 2016 Challenge appears less about stirring controversy and more about reclaiming her story – acknowledging a meaningful chapter while continuing to move forward.