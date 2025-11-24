Gumede siblings launch a joint crowdfunding camping to support fight against rare illnesses

Sister Charity is battling Stevens-Johnson syndrome, while Sabelo is fighting choriocarcinoma cancer.

Sabelo “Sabz” Gumede and his sister Charity “Shaz” Gumede have launched a joint crowdfunding campaign as they both battle with rare diseases.

A few months ago, actor Sabelo shared that he was diagnosed with stage 3 choriocarcinoma cancer, which led to him launching a BackABuddy campaign to help cover living costs as his medical aid covered his medical expenses.

“I’m shocked and really pleasantly surprised, a month after setting it up and the amount that I’ve got… I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly, I thought it was just gonna sit there in the background,” Sabelo told The Citizen in September.

However, unknown to the public, his 31-year-old sister Shaz had been diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome about a year before.

Now, the pair have launched a joint BackABuddy campaign to assist them with living and medical costs.

ALSO READ: Sabelo Gumede on fighting cancer: ‘People checking on me every day makes me think that I’m gonna beat this thing’

Gumede family’s struggles

The elder sister, who is a beautician, developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome in 2024 and doctors told her that her chances of survival are slim.

Stevens-Johnson syndrome is a rare, severe allergic reaction that typically starts with flu-like symptoms before developing into a painful rash and blisters that cause the top layer of skin to die and peel off.

The illness has affected 75% of Shaz’s skin, her lungs and organs, destroyed her nails and hair, and left her blind.

After spending two months in a coma, when her mother was next to her throughout this period, Shaz woke up with little memory of what had happened to her.

“When I woke up, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t see and I had no memory of what happened,” she shared.

“It felt like being born into a nightmare… but being alive at all was a miracle.”

Today, Shaz has about 5% vision in one eye and roughly 35% in the other.

Sabelo, who has appeared on Scandal! and various popular TV ads, was diagnosed with stage 3 choriocarcinoma earlier this year.

Choriocarcinoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that typically originates in the testicles of males but can also appear in other locations, like the lungs or the anatomical space in the back of the abdomen, often as a metastasis from a primary testicular tumour.

The actor said the cancer had spread through his lymph nodes to his neck, stomach, lungs, spine and diaphragm.

ALSO READ: Chymamusique’s fans help raise nearly R60k in less than 24 hours for his medical bills

A mother’s love

After Shaz’s diagnosis and hospitalisation, her mother, Nombuso, left her job to be by her daughter’s side every single day, praying, tending to her and refusing to leave her child alone.

While tending to her daughter, her son was diagnosed and she also went to be by his side. “She’s our hero,” says Shaz. “She’s the strongest person we know,” adds Sabz.

Despite their complex health issues, the siblings remain resolute in their gratitude and positive mindset.

“I survived,” says the beautician. “And that’s something worth celebrating.”

Shaz requires medically essential procedures to restore her nails and teeth, along with lifelong specialised dermatological treatment to support her skin and comfort.

These treatments form part of what will help her feel whole again.

Speaking to The Citizen a few months ago, Sabelo said the overwhelming support he received after launching his crowdfunding campaign was overwhelming.

A friend advised him to set up a public funding initiative, as he wanted to send him money.

“He said a GoFundMe might just be helpful.”

“A lot of people know that I’m an actor, so they understand that if I’m not working, I’m not getting paid.”

Since his medical aid covers his medical bills, he needs assistance with day-to-day expenses.

He said before he publicly announced his diagnosis, only his friends and family knew and since setting up the crowdfunding, more people have offered to help.

“A lot more people reached out. Every day when I wake up, there’s a new surprise, every day. The amount…people really care and they try. Some people do it because they’ve met me a couple of times…people I’ve never met who’ve just seen some of my work.”

“That community is so strong…people are so lovely, man, all the time like it’s insane. It feels like a community or an army helping me fight this thing every day. Even though it’s quite physical, a lot of it is also mental,” he says.

ALSO READ: Chymamusique: ‘I’m thinking of leaving one operation for next year because I’m tired’

The campaign

The BackABuddy campaign they’ve launched helps the pair maintain their respective medical journeys.

They aim to reach R800 000. So far, 260 donors have contributed more than R52 000, sending not only financial support but messages of kindness and encouragement that the family treasures dearly.

“We’re incredibly grateful,” says Shaz. “Each donation, even R20, feels like someone saying: Keep going.”

“This support reminds us that South Africa still cares,” adds her brother. “And that’s something we’ll never forget.”

“We’re scared sometimes,” says Sabz, “but we’re showing up for each other every day. That’s what keeps us going.”

NOW READ: Artist activism in full swing at Constitution Hill as We The 99 wraps on Saturday