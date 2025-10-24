Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and wife welcome baby No 2 [PICS]

Congratulations are in order!

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and his wife, singer and actress Anlia, have welcomed their second child.

Anlia shared the news on Instagram on Friday morning with a family photo featuring the newborn.

“One week of us,” she captioned the post.

The couple welcomed their first daughter in January 2024.

They announced their second pregnancy in May this year, revealing that they were expecting another girl.

Anlia’s ‘Flower Garden’ baby shower

Last month, Anlia hosted a flower garden-themed baby shower. The celebration featured soft floral décor and spring colours.

Anlia wore a sleeveless pastel yellow dress, while guests dressed in shades of pink, yellow and cream to match the theme.

The lavish baby shower was held at the Joy Jozi venue in Dunkeld, Johannesburg.

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth married in February 2023 at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek. They celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Their baby announcement comes just a few days after another rugby couple, Handré and Marise Pollard, welcomed their second child this week.

