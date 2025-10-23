Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

‘We love you more than words can say’: Vincent Koch and wife celebrate son’s 5th birthday [PICS]

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

10 minute read

23 October 2025

11:58 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Jandré has previously shared that young Luca is already following in his father’s footsteps on the rugby field.

Vincent Koch and his wife Jandre

Springboks star Vincent Koch and his wife Jandre. Picture: Instagram/@jandre_koch

Rugby star Vincent Koch and his wife, Jandré, recently celebrated their son Luca’s fifth birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jandré shared a heartfelt message dedicated to her little boy, describing him as “sweet, funny and amazing”.

She expressed her joy at watching him grow over the years, adding that Luca continues to fill their lives with laughter, love, and pride.

“Watching you grow over the past five years has been the greatest joy of me and Daddy’s life,” she wrote.

“You light up every room with your smile and your big heart… We love you more than words can say.”

Vincent also joined in the celebration, posting his own tribute to their son on his Instagram Stories.

ALSO READ: Polly raises the pink flag! Springbok star Handre Pollard welcomes ‘Baby Bok No 2’ [Pics, Video]

Following in Vincent Koch’s footsteps

Jandré has previously shared that young Luca is already following in his father’s footsteps on the rugby field.

A few weeks ago, she posted photos of him holding an excellence certificate and a trophy for his rugby achievements, captioning the pictures: “So proud of you, my boy, keep chasing your dreams.”

RELATED ARTICLES

In a separate Mother’s Day post, she celebrated another proud moment, writing: “Best Mother’s Day ever — Luca scored a try on his debut. Mom and Dad are so proud of you, Luca.”

The couple have been together for 15 years and married for eight. They are proud parents to two beautiful children, Luca (5) and daughter Jané (2).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jandre Koch (@jandre_koch)

NOW READ: Bridget Mangwandi says her time as MasterChef SA champion has been ‘best year of my life’

Read more on these topics

Birthday Springboks (Bokke/Boks) WAGS

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Cele retracts Matlala comment, warns Mkwanazi about ‘clouds of popularity’
Politics Mbalula’s call to Helen Zille: DA ‘dragged’ into ANC battle over Brink
South Africa US ambassador-designate aims to take SA to task over ‘Afrikaner genocide’ and ICJ [VIDEO]
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Lying in Parliament or skipping a red light, we are all the same
News Ex-ANC MP ordered to start serving prison term for fraud and money laundering

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now