‘We love you more than words can say’: Vincent Koch and wife celebrate son’s 5th birthday [PICS]

Jandré has previously shared that young Luca is already following in his father’s footsteps on the rugby field.

Rugby star Vincent Koch and his wife, Jandré, recently celebrated their son Luca’s fifth birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jandré shared a heartfelt message dedicated to her little boy, describing him as “sweet, funny and amazing”.

She expressed her joy at watching him grow over the years, adding that Luca continues to fill their lives with laughter, love, and pride.

“Watching you grow over the past five years has been the greatest joy of me and Daddy’s life,” she wrote.

“You light up every room with your smile and your big heart… We love you more than words can say.”

Vincent also joined in the celebration, posting his own tribute to their son on his Instagram Stories.

ALSO READ: Polly raises the pink flag! Springbok star Handre Pollard welcomes ‘Baby Bok No 2’ [Pics, Video]

Jandré has previously shared that young Luca is already following in his father’s footsteps on the rugby field.

A few weeks ago, she posted photos of him holding an excellence certificate and a trophy for his rugby achievements, captioning the pictures: “So proud of you, my boy, keep chasing your dreams.”

In a separate Mother’s Day post, she celebrated another proud moment, writing: “Best Mother’s Day ever — Luca scored a try on his debut. Mom and Dad are so proud of you, Luca.”

The couple have been together for 15 years and married for eight. They are proud parents to two beautiful children, Luca (5) and daughter Jané (2).

NOW READ: Bridget Mangwandi says her time as MasterChef SA champion has been ‘best year of my life’