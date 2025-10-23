Celebs And Viral

Scandal! star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane wins big in Morocco

By Lineo Lesemane

23 October 2025

Congratulations are in order!

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane

Actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane. Picture: Instagram/@official_l.litlhakanyane

Scandal! actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane has won the Best Actor award at the 16th Festival International Issni N’Ourgh du Film Amazigh (FINIFA) in Agadir, Morocco.

The fifteen-year-old received the honour for his performance in the international feature film Bird Boy.

The festival celebrates filmmakers from around the world and highlights universal themes such as migration, peace, and environmental preservation.

Litlhakanyane’s international honour

Litlhakanyane shared the award with Oumar Diaw, who was recognised for his role as Seydou in the French-Senegalese production Where There Is Love, There Is No Darkness.

In Bird Boy, Litlhakanyane stars as August, appearing alongside Hollywood actress Lea Leoni and South African veteran Tony Kgoroge.

The adventure/family film follows the story of an orphan who raises a giant ostrich and risks everything to get him back.

Litlhonolofatso’s talent management agency announced his win on Instagram on Wednesday. Pictures: Instagram/screenshot

Litlhakanyane began his acting career at the age of 10 in 2010, when he landed his first role on Scandal!, portraying the character Tebello “Tibi”.

His mother told Daily Sun at the time that he auditioned for the part after his sister saw a Facebook advertisement for a child actor.

