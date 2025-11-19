‘Whose THAT girl?’: What to know about Siya Kolisi’s ‘other Rachel’ [VIDEO]

Game, set and match? Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi was spotted at a tennis match with a bubbly brunette in Italy.

Rumours around Siya Kolisi’s love life have been swirling ever since reports surfaced hinting that the Springbok captain may be getting close to popular Dutch content creator Rachel John.

This after the 34-year-old rugby icon was seen sitting next to the Dutch model, TV star and author on Saturday at the ATP year-end tournament between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.

During the match, the camera was turned on the pair who were accompanied by Kolisi’s teammates and close friends Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman, as well as Snyman’s wife, Saskia.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: Bubbly beauty at Springboks captain’s side

Siya, now one of the world’s most recognisable rugby stars, has kept his personal life low-key in recent months. But with Rachel appearing alongside him, online speculation has been rife since Netwerk24 featured the pair in a report.

While neither Siya nor Rachel John has commented on the speculation, interest in the 24-year-old has skyrocketed.

Who is she? Where does she come from? And how did a Springbok legend cross paths with a globe-trotting Dutch wellness influencer?

As it turns out, Rachel’s story is as fascinating as the rumours surrounding her. From martial arts arenas in Europe to the beaches of Jeffreys Bay – and now, possibly, to a place in Siya Kolisi’s inner circle – her journey has captivated South Africans just as much as her vibrant online presence.

Rachel John: Dutch dynamo with a fighter’s spirit

Rachel John grew up in Amsterdam, a blend of Dutch and Nigerian heritage. Her mother, Elske, is Dutch, while her father, David, is Nigerian and fluent in Dutch.

Scroll through her social media, and it’s clear she’s not your typical influencer. She’s a competitive fighter, a global traveller, and a woman who throws herself — quite literally — into every adventure.

Her TikTok bio simply reads “Born in Amsterdam,” and her numbers with more than 760 000 followers and over 41 million likes across platforms speak for themselves.

Rachel John’s South African adventure

The 24-year-old Rachel’s love affair with South Africa, however, began purely by chance.

A few years ago, she travelled to Jeffreys Bay for a campaign shoot — a job that fell through shortly after she arrived. Instead of heading back home, she swapped disappointment for a surfboard and paddled straight into the waves.

That spur-of-the-moment decision changed everything.

What was meant to be a quick work trip turned into a life-shaping discovery.

Wellness warrior on and off the mat

Rachel’s brand is all about movement, discipline and balance. She has studied nutrition and dietetics, and her lifestyle centres around building both physical and mental resilience.

Her social channels are packed with:

Post-fight recovery tips

Ocean-based yoga flows

High-energy workout clips

Balanced meal ideas

Reminders about rest, strength and mindset

It’s this mix of honesty and motivation that keeps her followers hooked – and it’s why her content resonates just as much in South Africa as it does in Amsterdam.

Not just Siya Kolisi: Growing squad of support in green and gold for Rachel John

Rachel hasn’t just attracted the public’s interest — she’s caught the attention of South Africa’s rugby royalty.

A quick scroll through her Instagram followers reveals several well-known names:

Jesse Kriel

Cheslin Kolbe

Eben Etzebeth, as well as some of the Springbok wives, such as Marise Pollard and Domenica de Allende.

With so many Bok connections already in her corner, it’s no surprise she ended up courtside in Siya Kolisi’s orbit.

Her growing presence in the rugby circle has, of course, only poured more fuel on the dating speculation.

Rachel Kolisi’s relaxing retreat

Just days after cheering on the Springboks against Les Blues in celebration of Siya’s 100th Test cap with their children, Rachel Kolisi swapped stadium energy for sea air.

The 35-year-old content creator and mom-of-two, who’s remained firmly in the public eye since confirming her split from Siya in October 2024, slipped into full recharge mode with a serene Western Cape escape.

Rugby star, Siya Kolisi and Rachel. Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

Her Instagram feed this week told the story: Soft ocean light, sandy toes, quiet moments, and a much-needed reset. It was the kind of retreat that whispered “breathe”, not “broadcast”, and it gave followers a rare glimpse into the calm she’s been carving out for herself.

Joining her on the coastal break were her brother, Joel Smith, and his wife, Olympic swimming champion Tatjana Smith.

The trio’s easy camaraderie and shared downtime highlighted the deep support network that has held Rachel steady through months of scrutiny and speculation.

