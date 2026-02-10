Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo’s subtle response to divorce rumours

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

10 February 2026

01:26 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

This is not the first time there have been reports of trouble in her marriage.

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo

Media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo. Picture: Instagram

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has subtly responded to reports there is trouble in paradise in her second marriage.

“That’s literally the dumbest thing I’ve ever read…” she tweeted on X after the reports surfaced.

The reports emerged after Daily Sun reported that Thembisa and her husband, Abie Mngoma, popularly known as Eric Nxumalo, have called it quits and separated following months of attempts to fix their marriage.

According to the publication, Abie moved out of their marital home in 2024, leaving Thembisa and their children behind.

ALSO READ: ‘I am carrying a lot, and it’s painful’: Khutjo Green opens up about divorce and losing her mother

More separation reports

This is not the first time there have been reports of trouble in Thembisa’s marriage.

In February last year, Sunday World reported that Abie had moved out of the marital home and was in a new relationship amid unresolved issues with Thembisa.

The publication cited a source saying Nxumalo and Mdoda had a heated argument over his alleged habit of socialising carelessly with strangers and behaving inappropriately in bars.

Thembisa and Abie married a few years after her split from actor Atandwa Kani.

RELATED ARTICLES

However, she previously appeared to dismiss her first marriage while speaking at a wedding in 2021 about lessons learned in marriage.

“What I heard after getting married, the second time, not the first time, hayi no, that one does not count, is that whenever you are fighting with someone you love, remember that you are fighting with the person you love. Be careful of what you say and respect first,” she said.

NOW READ: DJ Speedsta bashes AKA lookalike for performing late rapper’s songs [VIDEO]

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

marriage relationships Thembisa Mdoda

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘My loyalty is to South Africa’: Paul O’Sullivan denies being foreign agent
News Ekurhuleni legal head concedes letter ‘looked like an attack’ on Ipid’s report on Mkhwanazi
News Thabo Bester takes DCS to court over eBongweni move
News City of Ekurhuleni’s legal head denies receiving ‘loyalty bonus’ for protecting EMPD’s Mkhwanazi
News Paul O’Sullivan to testify in person at parliament’s ad hoc committee

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News