Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo’s subtle response to divorce rumours

Media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has subtly responded to reports there is trouble in paradise in her second marriage.

“That’s literally the dumbest thing I’ve ever read…” she tweeted on X after the reports surfaced.

The reports emerged after Daily Sun reported that Thembisa and her husband, Abie Mngoma, popularly known as Eric Nxumalo, have called it quits and separated following months of attempts to fix their marriage.

According to the publication, Abie moved out of their marital home in 2024, leaving Thembisa and their children behind.

More separation reports

This is not the first time there have been reports of trouble in Thembisa’s marriage.

In February last year, Sunday World reported that Abie had moved out of the marital home and was in a new relationship amid unresolved issues with Thembisa.

The publication cited a source saying Nxumalo and Mdoda had a heated argument over his alleged habit of socialising carelessly with strangers and behaving inappropriately in bars.

Ignore them sis❤️❤️ — zetoo (@bethelZETO) February 7, 2026

Thembisa and Abie married a few years after her split from actor Atandwa Kani.

However, she previously appeared to dismiss her first marriage while speaking at a wedding in 2021 about lessons learned in marriage.

“What I heard after getting married, the second time, not the first time, hayi no, that one does not count, is that whenever you are fighting with someone you love, remember that you are fighting with the person you love. Be careful of what you say and respect first,” she said.

