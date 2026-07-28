Tyla and Kai Cenat go to Disneyland as singer announces South African tour dates

Kai Cenat takes Tyla on her first Disney ride

Tyla and Kai Cenat have reunited, but this time there were no interviews, livestreams, or awkward flirting. Instead, the pair swapped studio lights for rollercoasters, spending the day together at Disneyland where they embraced their inner children and delighted fans with their playful chemistry.

Social media clips showed the Grammy winner and the American streaming sensation enjoying several rides, laughing through the park and taking selfies with fans.

Their outing quickly became one of the weekend’s most talked-about celebrity moments, with supporters celebrating the duo’s genuine friendship.

‘We friends though’ – Tyla

The pair already share a memorable history. Last year, Kai invited Tyla onto his hugely popular livestream where he interviewed the South African superstar before jokingly asking her out.

Tyla instantly shut down any romance rumours with the now iconic response, “We friends though,” a line that quickly became a viral catchphrase across social media.

Their reunion comes shortly after Kai returned to streaming following a break to focus on his mental health.

The content creator told fans he needed time away from the internet to recharge before making his comeback in front of millions of viewers.

For the Grammy-award-winning singer, the fun-filled outing comes during one of the busiest moments of her career.

Her sophomore album APOP, released on Friday, has enjoyed an impressive start on streaming platforms. The album generated more than 4.82 million Spotify streams during its first full day while dominating Apple Music South Africa, where it claimed the number one album position and filled much of the platform’s Top 10 songs chart.

Apop tour headed to Mzansi

South African fans also received exciting news when Tyla announced she will finally bring her APOP World Tour home.

The tour will stop at Green Point Track in Cape Town on 4 January 2027, then head to Johannesburg’s Expo Centre at Nasrec on 9 January 2027.

Artist presale tickets open on Wednesday, 29 July at 10am, while general ticket sales begin on Friday, 31 July at 10am.

The South African dates form part of an ambitious global tour that will see the singer perform across several continents following the success of Water and her growing catalogue of international hits.