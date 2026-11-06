Update: Peet Viljoen’s R27m property fraud case postponed as plea talks progress

Plea deal is still under discussion.

Disbarred lawyer and reality TV personality Peet Viljoen’s R27 million property fraud case has been postponed.

The postponement comes as plea negotiations with the State continue.

Viljoen appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday. Both the defence and prosecution confirmed progress in discussions that could potentially resolve the matter.

The case involves the alleged unlawful sale of 46 City of Johannesburg-owned properties. The charges against Viljoen date back to 2010.

The matter was postponed to 30 November to allow further consultations and negotiations between the parties.

Plea negotiations continue

According to reports from the court appearance, both sides indicated that progress had been made in the negotiations.

The postponement will also allow Viljoen’s case to be heard alongside that of his co-accused. However, no final plea agreement has been announced, and the negotiations remain ongoing.

The proceedings follow previous court appearances in which Viljoen’s legal team sought bail. His bail application was unsuccessful, with the court reportedly considering him a flight risk.

Viljoen remains in custody at Kgosi Mampuru Prison.

Nearly 400 charges

The case relates to the alleged unlawful sale of municipal properties valued at approximately R27 million. Viljoen faces nearly 400 charges, including fraud, theft, forgery, uttering, and corruption.

The charges stem from allegations that properties belonging to the City of Johannesburg were unlawfully sold. The alleged offences date back to 2010.

The matter has attracted considerable attention because of Viljoen’s public profile as a reality television personality. Moreover, he had a previous career as a lawyer.

The latest developments suggest that the legal process could be moving towards a possible resolution. However, the outcome of the negotiations remains uncertain.

A plea agreement, if reached and accepted by the court, could determine how the case proceeds. It could also decide whether Viljoen enters a guilty plea to any of the charges.

For now, the proceedings remain ongoing, with the parties expected to return to court later this month.

Next court appearance

Viljoen is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court again on 30 November. The postponement is intended to provide additional time for the defence and prosecution to continue their discussions. They also need to consult with their respective clients.

Viljoen remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.