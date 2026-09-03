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WATCH: Onezwa Mbola shares cocktails helping her through pregnancy

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

3 September 2026

01:11 pm

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See how you can make your own similar drinks.

Pictures: Instagram/@onezwambola and stock image

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Food content creator Onezwa Mbola recently shared the drinks she has been enjoying during her pregnancy.

Mbola announced her second pregnancy on Tuesday, 1 September.

Onezwa Mbola’s go-to pregnancy drinks

In a TikTok video, Mbola said she had been drinking beetroot juice and making a non-alcoholic cocktail using bitters.

“These are the two drinks that have been getting me through pregnancy,” she said.

The non-alcoholic Nomari Bitters drink is made with strawberry syrup, bitters, orange juice and tonic water.

She said it’s a replica of the mocktail she served at her pop-up in Cape Town.

“I loved it so much, it’s become my weekly ritual. I make a strawberry syrup, then I add it to the bitters with orange juice and tonic water,” she added.

Print

Non-alcoholic cocktail

  • Author: Mbola’s non-alcoholic cocktail

Ingredients

For the strawberry syrup:

  • Strawberries
  • Mint
  • Sugar

For the drink:

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  • Orange juice
  • Tonic water
  • Ice

Instructions

Add the mint, strawberries and sugar to a cup and let the mixture rest to make the syrup.

In another glass, add the strawberry syrup, ice, orange juice and tonic water. Stir and serve.

Mbola said she had been drinking beetroot juice because she had plenty of beetroot growing in her garden and also for its health benefits.

Print

Beetroot juice

  • Author: Mbola’s beetroot juice

Ingredients

    • Beetroot
    • Carrots
    • Apples
    • Cucumber
    • Oranges
    • Lemon

Instructions

Juice the beetroot, carrots, apples, cucumber and oranges together. Add lemon juice and serve chilled.

She also spoke about experiencing pre-eclampsia during a previous pregnancy and said she wanted to take preventative measures during her current pregnancy.

“I developed preeclampsia with pods, so I’m being proactive this time with early prevention,” she said.

“And the non-alcoholic Nomari Bitters have been a game changer whenever I am craving a little cocktail,” she added.

Mbola wrapped up her video by thanking her followers for their messages and well wishes following her pregnancy announcement.

“I love you guys and I truly, truly mean it,” she said.

@onezwambola

So grateful to have you guys as my community, so thankful! #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #southafrica #creatorsearchinsights #viral #farmlife

♬ Days Like This (Nature Sounds) – Dennis Korn

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