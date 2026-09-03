WATCH: Onezwa Mbola shares cocktails helping her through pregnancy

See how you can make your own similar drinks.

Food content creator Onezwa Mbola recently shared the drinks she has been enjoying during her pregnancy.

Mbola announced her second pregnancy on Tuesday, 1 September.

Onezwa Mbola’s go-to pregnancy drinks

In a TikTok video, Mbola said she had been drinking beetroot juice and making a non-alcoholic cocktail using bitters.

“These are the two drinks that have been getting me through pregnancy,” she said.

The non-alcoholic Nomari Bitters drink is made with strawberry syrup, bitters, orange juice and tonic water.

She said it’s a replica of the mocktail she served at her pop-up in Cape Town.

“I loved it so much, it’s become my weekly ritual. I make a strawberry syrup, then I add it to the bitters with orange juice and tonic water,” she added.

Non-alcoholic cocktail Author: Mbola’s non-alcoholic cocktail Ingredients For the strawberry syrup: Strawberries

Mint

Sugar For the drink: RELATED ARTICLES Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with tribute exhibition at Apartheid Museum ‘Two places I call home’: Lorna Maseko to host eKhaya Dinner Residency in Atlanta Orange juice

Tonic water

Ice Instructions Add the mint, strawberries and sugar to a cup and let the mixture rest to make the syrup. In another glass, add the strawberry syrup, ice, orange juice and tonic water. Stir and serve.

Mbola said she had been drinking beetroot juice because she had plenty of beetroot growing in her garden and also for its health benefits.

Beetroot juice Author: Mbola’s beetroot juice Ingredients Read more Lebo M ordered to pay comedian over R600K after abandoning a multimillion-dollar lawsuit Beetroot Carrots Apples Cucumber Oranges Lemon

Instructions Juice the beetroot, carrots, apples, cucumber and oranges together. Add lemon juice and serve chilled.

She also spoke about experiencing pre-eclampsia during a previous pregnancy and said she wanted to take preventative measures during her current pregnancy.

“I developed preeclampsia with pods, so I’m being proactive this time with early prevention,” she said.

“And the non-alcoholic Nomari Bitters have been a game changer whenever I am craving a little cocktail,” she added.

Mbola wrapped up her video by thanking her followers for their messages and well wishes following her pregnancy announcement.

“I love you guys and I truly, truly mean it,” she said.