Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi dies

Sebogodi's family said he died on Wednesday evening.

Veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi has passed away.

His family confirmed that he died on Wednesday evening, 15 July 2026, following complications related to diabetes.

“The immediate family of Seputla Sebogodi confirms, with profound sadness, his passing on the evening of 15 July 2026 following complications related to diabetes,” the family said in a statement.

Sebogodi leaves lasting legacy

Sebogodi was known for his roles in Generations, Suburban Bliss, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption and, most recently, Scandal!.

He also appeared in several theatre productions, including Big Dada, Waiting for Godot, The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate and Mooi Street Moves.

His family said he will be remembered for his contribution to South African theatre and television.

They also requested privacy as they mourn his death.

“The family kindly requests privacy as they mourn this immense loss and navigate this difficult time together.”

Funeral and memorial service details are yet to be announced.