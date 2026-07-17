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WATCH: ‘I was too intoxicated to know what I was doing’ – Vuyokazi Nciweni addresses new relationship rumours and viral video

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

17 July 2026

04:31 pm

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The rumours began after a video of Nciweni kissing a man was shared on her Instagram Stories before circulating on social media.

Vuyokazi Nciweni

Reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni. Picture: Instagram

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Former Izingane Zes’thembu star and Mpumelelo Mseleku’s ex, Vuyokazi Nciweni, has denied rumours that she is in a new relationship.

The rumours began after a video of Nciweni kissing a man was shared on her Instagram Stories before circulating on social media.

Addressing the video

Addressing the rumours, Nciweni said the video had been taken out of context.

“Usually, I’m not the type who addresses things, but I see you guys have already made up your minds about whatever is going on.”

She said she met the man while she was out in Pretoria.

“I’m currently in Pretoria for work, and I happened to go groove one night. I got intoxicated. I met this guy, and we vibed.”

Nciweni said she does not know the man and had only met him that night.

“I don’t even follow him. I don’t know who he is, and I don’t know his handles. I met him at the club, and we vibed. I was intoxicated.”

She also denied posting the video herself.

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“People who know me very well, they know very well that I would never, ever post something like that on my story. It was not me who posted that.”

Nciweni said she was too intoxicated to know what was happening at the time.

“I was too intoxicated to know what I was doing at that moment. So I did not post that video. It was posted either by his friend or him,” she said.

@vuyokazi_nciweni

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♬ original sound – Vuyokazi_Nciweni

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