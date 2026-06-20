Meet the glamorous WAGs behind football’s biggest stars at the 2026 Fifa World Cup

From actresses to models, these football partners are stealing the global spotlight too.

Georgina Rodríguez may be one of the most recognisable faces in football, but she is not the only glamorous woman capturing attention during the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

While millions of fans tune in to watch the world’s biggest football stars battle it out on the pitch, many are equally fascinated by the women supporting them from the stands.

From actresses and television personalities to entrepreneurs and influencers, football’s leading ladies have become celebrities in their own right, building successful careers while standing alongside some of the sport’s biggest names.

Mexican striker Santiago Giménez and Fernanda Serrano

One of the couples drawing plenty of attention is Mexican striker Santiago Giménez and his wife, Fernanda Serrano.

Their love story began in an unlikely way during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair reportedly met while playing video games online in 2020 before connecting on social media and turning a friendship into a romance.

Since then, they have openly shared their relationship journey with fans, posting loved-up photographs and celebrating milestones together.

In November 2022, Giménez got down on one knee during a romantic boat trip and proposed to Serrano. The moment quickly won over fans online, and two years later they officially became husband and wife in a picturesque beachside wedding ceremony in May 2024.

Like many modern football partners, Serrano has built an impressive profile of her own.

She is a Mexican actress, television presenter and social media influencer whose popularity continues to grow.

Whether she is attending industry events or cheering from the stands during one of Giménez’s matches, she has become one of football’s most talked-about WAGs.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

Of course, no conversation about football’s famous couples would be complete without Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodríguez has transformed herself from a retail assistant into a global celebrity, fashion icon and businesswoman.

Georgina Rodriguez, wife of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, arrives at the Hotel Excelsior on the Lido Di Venezia during the Venice Film Festival, Italy, August 29, 2018. Picture: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Her reality series offered fans a glimpse into her extraordinary life alongside Ronaldo and their children, cementing her status as one of the world’s most influential football partners.

Together, the pair have become one of sport’s ultimate power couples, with every appearance, holiday and social media post attracting worldwide attention.

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi (ARG / FC Barcelona) poses on the red carpet with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their kids during the Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on December 02, 2019 in Paris, France. Picture: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Another couple that continues to capture hearts is Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Their relationship is often described as football’s greatest love story.

The pair first met as children in Rosario, Argentina, long before Messi became a global superstar. Years later, they reunited, fell in love, and eventually married in a lavish ceremony that made international headlines.

Lionel Messi of Argentina with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their sons celebrate following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Picture: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Today, Roccuzzo is a successful entrepreneur and influencer with millions of followers across social media platforms.

Despite their fame, they have remained focused on family life, raising their three sons while navigating life in the spotlight.

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson

Tolami Benson (L) and Bukayo Saka attend “Bukayo Saka: The Time Is Now” New York Premiere at Metrograph on June 03, 2026 in New York City. Picture: Manny Carabel/Getty Images/AFP

England star Bukayo Saka has also attracted attention thanks to his relationship with Tolami Benson.

Known for her sophisticated fashion sense and polished public image, Benson works in public relations and has become a favourite among football fans.

Her appearances at England matches have frequently gone viral, with supporters praising both her style and support for the Arsenal star.

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What makes these women fascinating is that they are far more than football partners.

They are accomplished individuals with thriving careers, ambitious goals and loyal fan bases of their own.

From glamorous red carpet appearances to emotional celebrations in the stands, football’s leading ladies continue to show that behind many of the game’s biggest stars are remarkable women making headlines in their own right.