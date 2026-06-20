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Paul de Villiers is a beast, says Springbok captain Siya Kolisi

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By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

4 minute read

20 June 2026

09:30 am

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Paul de Villiers is primed to become a massive player for the Springboks in the future and could be captain Kolisi's heir apparent.

Paul de Villiers

Paul de Villiers of the Springboks during the South African national team’s photograph at Southern Sun The Marine in Gqeberha on Friday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

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Springbok captain Siya Kolisi heaped praise on rookie loose forward Paul de Villiers ahead of his first game for the national team against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

De Villiers, at 23 years of age, could be the long-term replacement for 35-year-old Bok captain Kolisi, when he eventually decides to hang up his boots, which will likely only be sometime after the Rugby World Cup in Australia next year.

It has been a breakout past season for De Villiers, who became a regular feature for the Stormers at No 6 flank, and his impressive performances led to his invite to two Bok alignment camps, and he will now play off the bench against the BaaBaas.

It is however a non-Test game against the famed invitational team, so De Villiers will have to wait for his first official cap, but if Kolisi’s statements at the captains press conference on Friday are to be believed, that will happen sooner rather than later.

“He’s a beast. He destroyed everybody in the fitness tests and his work-rate around the field is incredible. The energy he brings lifts the people around him,” explained Kolisi.

“It’s really exciting (to have a player like him in the team). So I am really looking forward to see what he is going to do when he gets his opportunity.”

Chance to shine

A number of other players will get a chance to shine and convince the Bok management that they deserve a spot in Nations Championship squad that will be named on Sunday.

Lions fullback and one-cap Bok Quan Horn has been named at flyhalf, and Sharks wing Edwill van der Merwe has five caps to his name.

De Villers (bench), prop Carlu Sadie (starting), hookers Andre-Hugo Venter (starting) and JJ Kotze (bench), are all uncapped, while props Ntuthuko Mchunu and Zachary Porthen, utility forward Ben-Jason Dixon and eighthman Evan Roos all have a handful of caps between them.

Add to that 20-year-olds, Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton (starting), and flyhalf Vusi Moyo (bench), are both also getting a shot, although both might have to wait a while for their next chance with the senior team.

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“They have brought in a lot of energy and they are all here to learn a lot. There has been a lot of information and hard work, because many of these guys haven’t been with us before,” explained Kolisi.

“The guys are excited. Some of them are nervous at the beginning, but they get over that quickly because there is so much work that you don’t even have time to think about nerves and that kind of stuck.

“We are excited for a guy like Quan to take his opportunity at 10. And I am just so keen to see what they all can do. The amazing thing about this team is that when one guy falls (or misses out), the next person jumps in and takes their opportunity, and we all get behind that person and back them fully.”

Read more on these topics

sa rugby Siya Kolisi Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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