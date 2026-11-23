A war of words has taken an uncomfortable turn after comedian Tol Ass Mo issued a warning to activist Curt van Heerden.

A fiery back-and-forth sparked by remarks on Podcast and Chill has now erupted into a high-stakes public feud, complete with threats of showdowns and a sharply split online audience.

Comedian Tol Ass Mo, whose real name is Mongezi Mahlangu, has warned South African activist and People’s Movement for Change (PMC) deputy president Curt van Heerden. He said he will defend himself if approached or harassed again.

During a TikTok livestream, Mo addressed their recent altercation, making it clear that he was not interested in further confrontations.

“South Africa, you’ve been warned. If he comes to me again and harasses me, I will use self-defence,” he said.

Mo also took a swipe at Van Heerden, telling him to go to Thembisa and find out what people allegedly call him there.

He claimed the nickname was “Beat Down”. He added a colourful explanation about the pain supposedly coming from a higher altitude before meeting its recipient at sea level.

How the feud started

Community activist Curt Van Heerden went to Podcast & Chill studios to confront Sol Phenduka, Mo & MacG over an episode where he was called a “Mother Fucker” 😳 https://t.co/aOcwclVuDf – KasiboySA (@KasiboySA) November 19, 2026

The dispute gained momentum after clips from Podcast and Chill circulated online, showing the show’s hosts discussing Van Heerden.

During the conversation, he was reportedly described as an “annoying motherf***er” and referred to using racial language. This language did not sit well with the activist.

Van Heerden responded through videos on social media. He argued that jokes and criticism should not cross the line into personal attacks.

He particularly objected to references involving his mother and the use of vulgar language. He insisted that respect should not be selective.

The activist subsequently took matters beyond social media and went to the podcast studio to discuss the matter.

From social media to a face-to-face confrontation

Community activist Curt Van Heerden at the Podcast & Chill studios confronting Mo 😳 https://t.co/G4YSIrJvIU – KasiboySA (@KasiboySA) November 20, 2026

Around November 19 and 20, Van Heerden filmed himself arriving at the location where the Podcast and Chill team records its show. He said he had received the location and wanted to confront the people involved directly.

The encounter, captured on video and circulated online, showed a tense exchange between Van Heerden and members of the podcast team.

Those present questioned how he obtained the location, while the confrontation quickly became another talking point across social media.

Social media picks sides

As expected, the incident has divided online audiences.

Some users believe Van Heerden was justified in confronting those he felt disrespected him. In contrast, others have criticised his approach, arguing he could have handled the situation differently.

With both sides having aired their grievances publicly, social media users are watching closely. They want to see whether the exchange finally dies down or escalates further.