South African film and television talent gathered in Durban for the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards.

South African actors, filmmakers and industry professionals gathered at The Playhouse in Durban on Saturday, for the 13th Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards.

The ceremony celebrated excellence in local film and television, with Shaka iLembe Season 2 dominating the television categories, scooping nine awards, while Lucky Fish claimed five accolades.

The evening recognised established performers, emerging talent and the creatives working behind the scenes of South Africa’s film and television industry.

Simon Mabhunu Sabela dancers perform during the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, 21 November 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Simon Mabhunu Sabela dancers and the Durban Gospel Choir perform during the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, 21 November 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal The Durban Gospel Choir performs a tribute to industry legends and those who have passed away, including former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, during the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, 21 November 2026. The tribute featured images of the departed on the big screen. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal South African actor Wiseman Mncube poses with his award after winning Best Actor Television for his role in Shaka iLembe Season 2 at the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, 21 November 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Acclaimed filmmaker Angus Gibson poses with his awards after winning Best Director Television and Best Drama Series for Shaka iLembe Season 2 at the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, 21 November 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Acclaimed filmmaker Luke Rous poses after his film Lucky Fish scooped five awards at the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, 21 November 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Veteran filmmaker Ross Devenish, 87, receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Reverend Musa Zondi at the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, 21 November 2026. Devenish and the late Simon Sabela first met at the 1977 Cape Town Film Festival, where films by both filmmakers were showcased. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal The Durban Gospel Choir performs a musical tribute to industry legends and those who have passed away, including former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, during the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, 21 November 2026. Images of the departed are displayed on the screen behind the performers. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Actors Thapelo Mokoena and Zola Nhlongo attend the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, 21 November 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Actor Thobani Nzuza poses with his award after winning Best Actor Film for his role in God’s Work at the 2026 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, 21 November 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal