WATCH: Tyla calls African artists on stage to celebrate SAMA32 International Achievement Award

The award recognises Tyla's international success and impact on the global music scene.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning South African singer and songwriter Tyla added another accolade to her growing list of achievements after receiving the International Achievement Award at the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32) on Saturday night.

The award recognises Tyla’s international success and impact on the global music scene.

While accepting the award in Sun City, North West, Tyla invited African artists in attendance to join her on stage and celebrate the achievement with her.

An award for all

“I wanna take this moment to celebrate all the artists from here. I wanna call Cassper Nyovest, Makhadzi, Babalwa M, I wanna call up Zee Nxumalo. I wanna call up all the African artists. Maglera. I want you guys to share the stage with me right here,” she said.

This is the second time Tyla has received the International Achievement Award. She previously received the accolade in 2024, following her first Grammy win earlier that year for her global hit Water.

“I wanna thank Bacardi also, Pretoria. Because the moment I did Bacardi on that stage to Water, it changed my whole life,” she said.

Tyla invited artists from across the South African music industry present at the awards to join her on stage and celebrate this remarkable achievement together 🔥 #SAMA32 pic.twitter.com/Jfnqx4iaEM — tyger4lyf (@mzansity) August 15, 2026

SAMA attendance ticked off

Tyla said attending the SAMAs had always been on her list of goals.

She said the ceremony was now another item checked off her bucket list, alongside travelling the world.

The singer also reflected on navigating her career without having another artist with a similar path to guide her.

“There was no other Tyla before me, and I don’t have a roadmap. I don’t have someone to call and ask how they did things and which steps to take,” she said.

“So as I stumble through my career and my life now growing up as a woman and an artist in front of the world, I just thank South Africa for being there for me and for supporting me and just for, you know, everything that inspires me.”

Oskido receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary producer, DJ and music entrepreneur Oskido received the Lifetime Achievement Award at SAMA32.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver on Oskido at the National Orders Investiture Ceremony.

While accepting the SAMA, Oskido dedicated the award to artists from Kalawa who did not get the opportunity to receive the accolade.

“I remember Boom Shaka, It’s About Time. We wanted to enter the SAMAs, but as an independent we couldn’t. So tonight, this is for late Lebo Mathosa. This is for Trompies. This is for Thebe Lenyora and every artist who’s been part of the Kalawa journey, who never won the awards they deserved,” he said.

Oskido added that the awards should not define an artist’s career.

“But we learned something, awards don’t define you, your impact does. So every artist who doesn’t win tonight, you know what? Don’t be discouraged. Keep working, keep building, your time is coming.”

He also thanked his family for the sacrifices they had made and the support they had given him throughout his career.

Winners of the night