‘We are about to feast’: Fans excited as Sjava announces new album

The highly anticipated album will be released this Friday, 30 January.

Sjava music lovers are over the moon after the award-winning musician announced the release of his new album, Inkanyezi Nezinkanyezi.

Sjava shared the news on social media, posting a cinematic short film about stars, which reflects the album’s title.

He said the album will be released on Friday, 30 January, with presales already open.

“Real music dropping on the 30th. We are about to feast,” one fan commented following the announcement.

Another said: “We are about to be blessed with the best album of 2026.”

Here’s to another album that will bring me alot of healing, crying and perspective ❤️ January 26, 2026

Wow, you're a wordsmith bro.🙏🏽 — Benjamin Ditsele (@Benji_G_Ditsele) January 26, 2026

First new studio album since Isibuko

The project will be Sjava’s first new studio album since Isibuko, released in January 2023, followed by a deluxe edition in May 2024.

Last year, Isibuko received five South African Music Awards (Samas) nominations for best produced album, best engineered album, best album, best male and best Afropop album, which it won.

After the deluxe edition of Isibuko, Sjava released two EPs, Inkanyezi in 2024 and Inkanyezi 2.0 Live in 2025.

Speaking to The Citizen last year, he said the live EP was recorded to give fans who could not attend his shows a sense of the live experience.

“The first Inkanyezi was a glimpse of what performing live means to me. This time, with Inkanyezi 2.0 Live, I wanted to bring even more: more emotion and more of that powerful connection we feel when we experience the music together, live and in the moment,” he said.

Sjava is currently preparing for his national tour, The Sjava 10-Year Celebration Tour, which is set to kick off in March at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.

