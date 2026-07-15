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‘We’re leaving our first family home’: Springbok Jean Kleyn and family bid farewell to home in Ireland

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

15 July 2026

11:22 am

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The couple also recently welcomed their second baby.

Jean Kleyn and his wife, Aisling

Jean Kleyn and his wife, Aisling. Picture: Instagram/@jeankleyn

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Springbok lock Jean Kleyn and his family have left their home in Limerick, Ireland, as they prepare for a new chapter in England after the rugby player signed for Gloucester.

His wife, Aisling Kleyn, announced the move on Instagram, reflecting on the family’s time in Ireland.

“Officially off. Leaving is never easy. Today we are leaving our first family home. We are not just leaving a house but a place that built us as a family. It has seen laughter, celebrations, quiet moments and everyday chaos that make us who we are,” she wrote.

Aisling said they were excited about their next chapter and would always be grateful for the time they spent in Ireland.

“As excited as we are about our new chapter, part of our hearts will always remain in this garden and everyone we have shared it with.

“We will miss all the faces that filled our home. Thank you for filling it with laughter, noise and unforgettable memories. We are honoured to have a home and people so worth missing. Bye Limerick,” she added.

Couple recently welcomed another baby

The move comes just a few weeks after the couple welcomed their daughter, Eljse-Mae Kleyn, on 29 April at University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Announcing her birth on Instagram, Aisling wrote: “We are absolutely obsessed with our little sunrise baby. She is everything and more. Her name translates as God’s promise and that’s exactly what she is.”

Jean and Aisling welcomed their first-born son, Eli Noah, in February 2023.

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Jean played for Western Province and the Stormers between 2014 and 2016 before joining Irish club Munster in 2016.

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