‘Where’s Peter Drury when you need him?’ – Maps Maponyane reacts to Bafana triumph

South African media personality Maps Maponyane captured the nation's longing for poetic flair by imagining Peter Drury might have narrated Bafana Bafana's historic victory.

On 25 June (payday, ironically) South Africa erupted in celebration as Bafana Bafana secured a memorable 1-0 win against South Korea. Thanks to Thapelo Maseko’s decisive goal, marking a watershed moment, the team has secured its first-ever qualification for the World Cup knockout rounds.

Jubilation has been the order of the day, and prominent South African television presenter and personality Masego “Maps” Maponyane shared his imagined version of Peter Drury’s signature eloquent commentary to immortalise the occasion.

Maponyane, born in Soweto in the early 90’s, is a well-known South African TV presenter, actor, model, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

As the son of former professional footballer Marks Maponyane, he has deep ties to soccer through his family heritage and his own public engagement with South African sports culture.

He has built a career in media, hosting shows, acting, and serving as a brand ambassador, while remaining an active and influential voice in national conversations, particularly around moments of sporting pride.

In his widely shared post, Maponyane wrote:

“If Peter Drury was in the commentary box he would have probably sounded something like this:

‘South Africa have climbed a mountain few believed they could even see!

From the shadows of expectation to the bright lights of history, Bafana Bafana have done it. For the very first time, they march beyond the World Cup group stage and into the knockout rounds.

And the moment belongs to Thapelo Maseko. One strike. One touch of conviction. One swing of a boot that sent a nation into rapture. Tonight was not merely a victory over South Korea… It was a victory over doubt. Over distance. Over every voice that said it could not be done.

From Soweto to Sandton, from Mthatha to Musina, a country dares to dream a little bigger. The world has heard the sound of South African belief once more. Bafana Bafana are not going home… They are making history! Halala, South Africa, Halala!

History for South Africa! 🇿🇦



They’ve qualified for the knockout stage of the @FIFAWorldCup for the first time ever 👏 pic.twitter.com/4ixYpesdLu — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 25, 2026

Several other X users engaged with the post, noting that they could “hear” Drury’s voice while reading it, praising its emotional depth and inspirational tone.

Who is Peter Drury?

Peter Drury is a renowned British football commentator celebrated for his highly poetic, expressive, and dramatic style. Often compared to Shakespeare for his flair with words, Drury has called matches for major broadcasters, including Sky Sports, NBC Sports (as the lead Premier League commentator), and, previously, ITV, BT Sport, and Premier League Productions.

He has covered multiple World Cups and is beloved for memorable lines that elevate big moments, such as his iconic call of Siphiwe Tshabalala’s 2010 World Cup goal for South Africa.

Drury was not assigned to commentate on the Bafana Bafana vs. South Korea match, as World Cup commentary duties are distributed among various broadcasters and commentators for different fixtures. While he has been active during the 2026 tournament, calling high-profile games like Brazil vs Morocco, he was not on duty for this particular Group A encounter.