OPINION: Bafana critics can wait – now is the time to celebrate history

Let's be honest, much of that criticism was justified.

Now is not the time to be taking a roll call of Bafana Bafana’s critics, it is the time to celebrate history. For the first time ever, South Africa have progressed beyond the group stage of a FIFA World Cup, securing their place in the Round of 32 and writing a new chapter in the country’s football history.

Before the tournament kicked off, I argued that reaching the knockout phase should be the bare minimum expectation for Bafana Bafana. This is, after all, an expanded 48-team World Cup, and South Africa had every reason to believe they could get out of Group A.

A place in the Round of 16 is no longer a fantasy. It is a realistic target, especially if Hugo Broos and his players continue to show the courage and attacking intent that carried them past South Korea and earned a valuable point against Czechia.

Broos and his technical team deserve enormous credit for reaching this milestone. Their reward is a Round of 32 showdown against co-hosts Canada on Sunday night, and South Africans can be forgiven for believing that another upset could be on the cards.

This should be a moment for the nation to unite behind the team and appreciate the journey that has brought them to this stage. That is why it has been disappointing to see Broos and members of his technical staff, including Sinesipho Mali, use the occasion to settle scores with critics following the opening defeat to Mexico.

Let’s be honest, much of that criticism was justified. If it wasn’t, Broos would not have adjusted his tactical approach for the matches against Czechia and South Korea. The game plan against Mexico was overly cautious, the line-up was defensive and the overall approach lacked ambition.

‘Not all criticism was fair’

Broos admitted that he was not entirely truthful in his assessment of the team’s performance after the 2-0 defeat to Mexico. That admission alone validates much of the criticism that followed. The reality is that the Bafana side that faced Mexico was not a true reflection of the team’s quality and potential.

Of course, not all criticism was fair as some comments from pundits such as Gabriel Agbonlahor crossed the line into outright disrespect, and I said so at the time. This South African side has repeatedly shown resilience, character and an ability to prove doubters wrong.

On their day, they are capable of upsetting any opponent. Now, however, the focus must shift to Canada. It will not be an easy fixture, but it is certainly not impossible for Bafana to get a positive result. This World Cup has already delivered one important lesson.

When Bafana Bafana play with belief rather than fear, they are capable of shocking the world. Against Czechia and South Korea, Bafana played on the front foot and they looked far more like the team South Africans have come to admire under Broos.

If Broos and his coaching staff approach the game with the same positive mindset they showed in the last two group matches, Bafana will have every chance of progressing. However, if they revert to the cautious, reactive football that was on display against Mexico, SAFA might as well start preparing the return flights while the team honours the fixture.