Young Stunna cancels multiple shows after knee injury

The music star said his team is working to secure alternative dates for the affected shows.

Amapiano star Young Stunna has cancelled several scheduled performances this week after sustaining a knee injury.

In a statement, the Adiwele hitmaker said the injury was caused by the “unprofessional and negligent conduct” of an East London promoter.

The incident occurred on Monday, 15 December.

“I sustained an injury to my knee and am currently seeking medical attention,” he said.

Cancelling shows

As a result, Young Stunna was unable to fulfil performance commitments scheduled for 16 December.

These included appearances at Lilian Ngoyi Stadium in Secunda, Vosloorus Stadium, Hurricane Lifestyle in Katlehong, KwaLichaba Soweto, and Kroonpark Holiday Resort in Kroonstad, among others.

He apologised to organisers, sponsors, and fans affected by the cancellations.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to event organisers, their sponsors, and most importantly, my supporters. Your understanding and continued support [are] greatly appreciated,” he said.

He also shared that his team is working to secure alternative dates for the affected shows.

“My team is currently working diligently to secure alternative dates for the affected performances, and I look forward to making it up to you very soon. Thank you for your patience, love, and unwavering support,” Young Stunna added.

