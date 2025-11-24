Ntando Duma’s outfit disaster: What she ordered vs what she got [VIDEO]

Ntando said she had asked a designer she trusted to make her suit for the National Film and TV Awards.

Actress Ntando Duma, now Ntando Rambani, said she was unable to present an award at the third National Film and TV Awards after an outfit mishap.

The ceremony took place at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria on Saturday, 22 November.

Ntando said she had been scheduled to present the first award of the evening.

Ntando Duma: ‘What I ordered vs what I got’

In a video posted on social media, Ntando appeared ready, with her hair and make-up completed.

She said she had arranged outfits for herself and her husband, but her own outfit did not meet her expectations.

“I got an invitation to present an award at the National Film and TV Awards. I said, yes, I’m going to honour the invitation. My husband and I get outfits. Well, he gets his outfit right,” she said.

She added that she had asked a designer she trusted to make her suit and had provided a reference image for the design.

“I asked this guy that I trusted with my life to put together a suit for me. Butter yellow, it’s cute, it’s sexy, it’s classy, and elegant and I sent an Inspo.

“Right now I’m supposed to be there, and I’m actually the first person on stage to present the first award of the night. And I’m home. I’m going to show you what I ordered and what I got,” she said.

Ntando Duma’s outfit inspo (left) and what she got (right). Picture: Screenshot

Fans and celebrities filled the comments with humorous reactions to Ntando’s outfit.

Lerato Kganyago commented: “Hear me out! It just needed a lot of snatching; I think he was on the right track.”

Apple Sithole wrote: “The song made the inspo outfit look good. Hear me out… if you carry a speaker around playing ‘Hello, It’s Me!’ really loud, it will look like the inspo.”

