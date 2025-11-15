‘My music is timeless’: Zandie Khumalo-Gumede on her new EP ‘Ebantwini’

'Ebantwini' is Zandie’s first project in nearly four years.

Award-winning and double platinum-selling musician Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has released her new EP, Ebantwini.

The six-track project, released on Friday, 14 November, blends Afro-soul, gospel and up-tempo dance elements.

Khumalo said the EP reflects her creative range as an artist.

“I’m an artist, and you can’t tie me to a specific genre. As a creative, I follow where my heart takes me at that time,” she said.

No pressure to release music frequently

Ebantwini is her first project in almost four years. She said she does not feel pressure to release music frequently.

“My fans understand me better. My music is timeless, and I feel no pressure to release music back to back, as my sound is timeless and has serious staying power,” she said.

Khumalo said her focus remains on the music rather than public visibility.

“I’m a musician, and if you don’t get to hear from me about my music, I’d rather you not hear about me at all.

“I’m not the kind of artist who’s a celebrity, busy chasing red carpet invites or relevance on social media and its trends,” she said.

