Chymamusique’s fans help raise nearly R60k in less than 24 hours for his medical bills

Chymamusique's fans helped him raise money after insisting he set up a crowdfunding account. He also has medical aid.

In less than 24 hours after launching his BackABuddy account, music producer Chymamusique has raised nearly R60 000 to cover his hospital bills.

Real name Collen Mmotla, Chymamusique on Tuesday announced the launch of a public fundraising campaign on BackABuddy to help him pay his medical bills.

In less than a day, fans of the producer have shown him support by donating.

“By popular demand I was asked to open this BackABuddy campaign to reduce a bit of load when it comes to medical bills, do it voluntarily,” Chymamusique told his fans.

Chymamusique spoke to The Citizen on Wednesday morning, promising to respond to questions; however, he hadn’t responded by the time of publication due to another operation.

Chymamusique said he had medical aid and was crowdfunding because his fans wanted to support him.

After posting the BackABuddy link on X, a social media user said Chymamusique should go to a public hospital instead.

“Allow the ones who made the popular demands to contribute. Scroll past coz you’re not part of them, I have medical aid,” wrote the music producer.

“You’ve been there for a lot of people… asked nothing in return. You deserve all the love you get back,” said one of his supporters.

ALSO READ: Chymamusique discharged after six operations

Chymamusique’s recovery

It has been more than two months since Chymamusique and fellow artist DJ Poizen were involved in a car crash on the N1 near Ysterberg Mountain, outside Polokwane, in late August.

Producer Calvin Masetla, who is popularly known as DJ Poizen, didn’t survive the head-on collision.

Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said two sedans collided head-on before catching fire.

Since the fatal accident, the 35-year-old hit maker has gone through at least six surgeries. His prolonged recovery has forced him to cancel his gigs for November.

I have a testimony

God spared a life 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2xhOaUXMBq — Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) November 10, 2025

“If your life is hard, enjoy it. If your life is good, enjoy it. What the f, man, look at this; half of my head is gone,” he said in the video.

“I’m cancelling all the gigs until the end of November. Resignation,” he added before signing in the air with his hand.

Chymamusique said he still has a lot of rehabilitation, physio and therapy to attend to as soon as he feels better.

NOW READ: Chymamusique out of ICU following tragic accident that claimed five lives