DBN Gogo set to play a 24-hour set while attempting to break a record

Amapiano star prepares for unprecedented 24-hour marathon set.

For DBN Gogo, born Mandisa Radebe, this is more than just a spectacle. The award-winning amapiano DJ and producer has announced plans to become the first female DJ in South Africa to perform a full 24-hour DJ set.

DBN Gogo is gearing up to make South African music history

This bold endurance challenge is already generating major buzz across the entertainment industry.

She is framing the ambitious set as a personal test of discipline, endurance, and creative stamina. At the same time, she is using the moment to celebrate amapiano’s global rise and the community that built it.

The marathon music event is scheduled to begin at midnight on Saturday, 4 April 2026, and run straight through to midnight on Sunday, 5 April 2026. That means a solid 24 hours behind the decks with no breaks.

Speaking of the event, she shared her excitement, saying,” I’m beyond excited to make history with this 24-hour set, and I want everyone to be part of this journey with me. Let’s dance, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories together, from the first beat to the very last. This isn’t just a DJ set, it’s a marathon of music, energy, and community, and I can’t wait to share it with all my supporters. Bring your energy, your love for music, and let’s make history together!”

“This is about pushing myself beyond limits,” she shared in a statement announcing the event. “It’s about honouring the culture, the fans, and the sound that has taken us from township streets to international stages.”

Breaking records, breaking barriers

South Africa has seen DJs achieve remarkable global milestones before.

Black Coffee has broken international touring records and headlined Madison Square Garden. He has also won a Grammy Award, redefining what African electronic music can achieve on the world stage.

Meanwhile, Shimza has hosted groundbreaking one-man shows and international showcases that spotlight South African dance music talent.

However, a 24-hour solo DJ set presents a different kind of challenge. It is one rooted in physical stamina, deep musical knowledge, and the ability to read and evolve with a crowd over an entire day and night.

Throughout the 24-hour journey, DBN Gogo will be joined by major industry DJs. They will collaborate across select moments to create a dynamic, high-energy experience that celebrates community and the power of South African music culture.

Globally, marathon DJ sets have become a rite of passage for elite selectors. For DBN Gogo, however, the historic angle lies in representation.

If successful, she will become the first woman in the country to achieve the feat. This is a powerful statement in an industry still largely dominated by men.

Amapiano’s global moment

The announcement comes at a time when amapiano continues to dominate streaming charts and international festival line-ups.

From London to Lagos, the log drum-driven sound has become one of South Africa’s most significant cultural exports.

She has been at the forefront of the amapiano movement.

Known for her high-energy sets and seamless blending of soulful and hard-hitting Amapiano sounds, she has built a loyal fan base across Africa and beyond. She is often booked in Europe.

As anticipation builds, fans are already calling it a defining moment for South African dance culture.

Doors open: Friday, 3 April 2026, at 22:00. The DJ set starts at midnight (00:00) on Saturday, 4 April 2026, and ends at midnight (00:00) on Sunday, 5 April 2026. This will mark a continuous 24-hour performance.

Venue and ticketing information are still to be announced.