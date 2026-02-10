Shebeshxt allegedly caught with banned items inside holding cell

Limpopo star's legal woes deepen after prohibited items were allegedly found inside holding cells.

Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke has reportedly landed in further trouble with the law after being charged while already in police custody.

The incident allegedly took place at the Polokwane holding cells, where officials are said to have discovered prohibited items during a routine search.

According to reports, the musician was charged on Tuesday morning after authorities allegedly found a smartphone, empty sachets containing remnants of an unknown substance, and a pipe believed to be used for smoking drugs in his possession.

Shebeshxt allegedly caught with prohibited items in cell

However, the investigation is still ongoing.

The matter has sparked widespread reaction online, with fans and critics weighing in on the unfolding situation.

At this stage, all allegations have not been tested in court, and Shebeshxt is presumed innocent.

Police have yet to release a detailed public statement outlining the circumstances surrounding the discovery. They have also not released the exact charges he may face in relation to the alleged items.

Lot Ramusi, Chauke’s lawyer, says he is not aware of this new charge and has not received instructions to represent him.

Growing list of controversies

The latest development adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding the outspoken artist. He has built both a loyal fan base and a reputation for attracting headlines.

Known for his raw delivery, street-rooted lyrics and unapologetic persona, Shebeshxt has become one of Limpopo’s most recognisable musical exports in recent years.

Rising from the township music scene, Shebeshxt played a key role in pushing lekompo music into the mainstream.

His energetic performances, viral moments, and collaborations helped turn a regional sound into a national conversation. This shift was especially strong among younger audiences who resonated with his unfiltered style.

However, his rapid rise to fame has often been accompanied by legal troubles and public spats. These issues have repeatedly placed his career under scrutiny.

Supporters defend musician online

Despite this, his supporters have remained vocal, often defending him online. They frame his challenges as part of a turbulent journey shaped by sudden fame and pressure. Some are going as far as saying they miss his live performances and he should be released for the Easter holidays.

News of the alleged prison incident quickly spread across social media. Many people questioned how prohibited items could allegedly make their way into a holding cell.

Others expressed concern over the artist’s well-being and the potential impact the case could have on his future and his family. He recently became a father while in prison.

Legal experts note that possession of prohibited items while in custody is treated seriously, as holding cells are strictly regulated environments.

If the allegations are proven, the matter could complicate Shebeshxt’s legal position further.

For now, the musician’s team has not issued an official statement addressing the claims.