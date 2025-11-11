Dr John Kani launches arts academy ‘for those who still believe stories can change the world’

The John Kani Performing Arts Academy held its first masterclass in KwaZulu-Natal in September, with Zakes Mda among the facilitators

To give back to future storytellers, world-renowned actor Dr John Kani has launched the John Kani Performing Arts Academy.

“This academy belongs to those who still believe that stories can change the world – because they always have, and they always will,” said Kani at the launch in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, last week.

Backed by the Anglo American Foundation and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), the academy will serve as a creative hub for artistic excellence, mentorship and community revitalisation.

The academy’s vision is to transform the arts industry, where excellence is not accidental but intentional – where South African talent is empowered, equipped and globally respected.

Seasoned facilitators

Hitting the ground running after the launch, the academy is hosting a provincial masterclass in Limpopo from Tuesday until Thursday, partnering with seasoned facilitators such as the State Theatre’s artistic director Aubrey Sekhabi and renowned TV writer Phathu Makwarela.

Kani is expected to share industry insights with hopeful art professionals.

The first of these masterclasses was held in September in KwaZulu-Natal, where revered author Zakes Mda, theatre director Steven Stead, and actor and director Rajesh Gopie served as facilitators.

Award-winning theatre administrator Ismail Mahomed directed the programme. Spud actor Blessing Xaba attended the masterclass and even received a certificate for participating.

“I’m honoured to have made the roll in the first ever sitting of the John Kani Academy for performing arts. What an intensive programme and a blessing to a practitioner’s soul!” wrote Xaba on his Facebook.

“I’ve been bent and knocked about and had my full vocabulary unfurled before me like a mile-long ticker tape!

Thank you Dr Kani and Dr Mohamed for selecting me from your vast pool of capable applicants and humouring my authority challenging candor! We learn until we learn!”

The next masterclass is expected to be held in Gauteng.

In terms of courses, the academy offers advanced, professional-level training for artists with at least two to three years of industry experience.

