Five reasons to tune in to brand-new season of ‘Een Keer om die Son’ [WATCH]

Here are five reasons to get excited about the second season of the kykNET drama 'Een Keer om die Son'.

The Van Wyks of Een Keer om die Son return to kykNET on Tuesday, 20 January, for another orbit around the sun.

The second season kicks off on New Year’s Day, but this time not all of the Van Wyks are together to celebrate.

‘Een Keer om die Son’ S2: Challenges and second chances

The Earth needs a year to move once around the sun. In those 12 months, an awful lot can happen, both bitter and sweet.

Life has taken its course, and each faces their own challenges – not only on the first day of the year, but for the rest of the year as well.

The Van Wyks are back with some more drama in ‘Een keer om die Son’ tonight. Picture: Supplied

These challenges range from finding acceptance and embracing second chances, addiction and life-changing medical issues, to each person’s search for their place within the family circle.

Five reasons to watch Season Two of ‘Een Keer om die Son’

1. It was a massive hit in 2024, and the second season promises even more emotion and intrigue, a dash of comedy and a drama unique to our country and its people.

All the lead actors are back in their roles. Jacques Bessenger is a neurologist, Dr Ruan van Wyk, and the children are played by Liam Bosman (Markus), Alma van Heerden (Leandri) and Klara van Zyl (Sophia).

Jana Kruger (Lani), whose death is still haunting Ruan and the children, can be seen again in flashbacks. Amé (Donnalee Roberts) is Ruan’s younger sister, whose marriage ended in divorce in the first series.

Albert Maritz appears as Sebastian, the retired professor of entomology, and Joanie Combrink is Elma, the Van Wyk matriarch who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the first season.

Award-winning actor Albert Maritz steps into the role of a retired professor in Season 2

of ‘Een Keer om die Son’. Picture: Supplied

2. In the second season, each of the characters faces their own challenges – not only on the first day of the year when the series kicks off, but throughout the rest of the 13-episode run.

3. A new character in Season 2 is Erika du Randt, a social worker whose career is her first and only love. The role is played by Cindy Swanepoel. As early as the first episode of the new series, her path crosses with Ruan’s. Is there love in the air?

Cindy Swanepoel is one of the new faces in the second instalment of ‘Een Keer om die Son’. Picture: Supplied

4. The winning team behind Een Keer om die Son is Ivan Botha, Donnalee Roberts and the producer Danie Bester, who together were also responsible for hits such as Pad na jou Hart, Vir Altyd and Blindelings.

5. The supporting cast is formidable. Returning characters are:

Sebastian and Elma’s good friends Salie and Jan Wessels (Susanne Beyers and Pierre van Pletzen);

Markus’s dance partner and girlfriend, Charlie (Simone Neethling);

Leandri’s boyfriend, Xavier (Alex van Dyk);

Lani’s father, Trevor de Kock (Deon Lotz); and

the nurse Karen (Isadora Verwey) and Sophia’s friend, little Dougie (Johannes Jordaan).

Charl Boshoff (Ivan Botha), Amé’s colleague, plays a more central role in the second season.

The young actor Heinrich Wentzel, known for his roles in Niggies and Die Nuusmakers, stars as Elijah Smith, whose path crosses with Leandri’s in an unusual way.

In the first episode of the second series, Mandri Sutherland appears as Niggie, a woman in search of love.

WATCH: ‘Een Keer om die Son’ trailer