Shock as e.tv pulls the plug on ‘Scandal!’ after decades of drama and iconic TV moments

Mzansi viewers prepare for emotional goodbyes as 'Scandal!' officially comes to an unexpected end this June.

After a 20-year run, the curtain is finally closing on one of South Africa’s most recognisable television dramas as Scandal! prepares to air its final episode on 26 June 2026.

After years of dominating primetime television and producing some of Mzansi’s most unforgettable soapie moments, the long-running e.tv series will officially come to an end. This marks the close of an era for local entertainment.

The channel has confirmed that the soapie will be replaced by a brand-new family drama titled The Four Of Us.

It is produced by the award-winning Tshedza Pictures. The production company is no stranger to hit television.

Tshedza Pictures previously delivered fan-favourite productions, including The River, Legacy, Adulting, Youngins, and The Republic.

While details surrounding The Four Of Us are still under wraps, the upcoming drama is expected to feature some of South Africa’s biggest stars. Also, viewers can look forward to seeing exciting new faces.

For many viewers, however, the biggest conversation remains the ending of Scandal! This is a soapie that became part of South African pop culture over the past two decades.

First introduced in 2005, the e.tv drama quickly built a loyal audience with its mix of newsroom politics, family betrayals, romance, crime and shocking twists.

Set around the fictional newspaper The Voice, the soapie evolved over the years into a fast-paced drama filled with iconic villains and complicated love triangles. In addition, explosive storylines regularly dominated social media conversations.

The series also became known for launching and reviving careers. Several actors became household names through the show’s unforgettable characters and dramatic scenes.

Fans have already begun reacting emotionally online, with many describing the cancellation as the end of a television institution.

Although Scandal! is bowing out, e.tv appears ready to usher in a new generation of storytelling. The Four Of Us is expected to take over immediately after the soapie’s final episode airs later this month.