Sacha leads Bok performance against Japan, now to step up against France

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was again in top form against Japan, scoring two tries and contributing 16 points during the big win.

Mercurial Springbok flyhalf talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu led a pleasing team effort from the Boks against Japan, but now a step up will be needed as they take on France in Paris on Saturday.

It has been another top year for Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the green and gold, and he is starting to make the No 10 jersey his own, as evidenced by some brilliant showings over the past few months.

His record-breaking performance against Argentina in Durban in September will live long in the memory, but impressively he showed his willingness to temper his game for the team in their thumping 61-7 win over Japan at Wembley.

Despite being tasked with playing a more kicking focused game in the match, he still found some opportunities to attack, and took full advantage, scoring two tries and kicking three conversions for a personal haul of 16 points, made more impressive by only playing for 54 minutes.

Coach Rassie Erasmus was full of praise for his team, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu, but admitted that they all would have to kick it up a level if they wanted to get a win over France on their own turf.

“We have to give credit to the whole team. Some of the players had not played for us in a while, such as Gerhard (Steenekamp), Franco (Mostert), Johan (Grobbelaar), Andre (Esterhuizen) at six, and Zach (Porthen), who made his debut,” said Erasmus.

In system

“With Sacha you must remember he was part of our EPD (early player development) system. He has been in the mix with us since 2022 when our SA A side toured Ireland, where he worked with our coaching staff. So although everyone is seeing it as a rapid rise, he’s been around.

“We all know he is a great talent and as the games get tougher he keeps improving. It was a wet game against a Japanese team that we’ve struggled to put away before, and he was physical for a No 10. He kicked well, tackled well, and he’s got the magic feel for the game.

“So with him, Manie (Libbok) and Handre (Pollard), we are in a good position with flyhalves. Obviously, you can see Sacha is getting more comfortable in the position, but we face France next and we also have Ireland lined up later (on tour), so we always need to make a step up.”

Looking ahead to France, the Boks will be boosted by some senior players returning to the team, but it will be interesting to see what they do at fullback after regular wing Cheslin Kolbe impressed in the position.

Kolbe slotted in after Damian Willemse was unavailable with a niggle, while Aphelele Fassi is out of the tour through injury, and veteran Willie le Roux is being phased out, but Erasmus said he was thrilled with his options at the back.

“Damian Willemse is back (for France), he will be fit. Both Gaza (Willemse) and Cheslin can play fullback. Kurt-Lee (Arendse) and Ethan (Hooker) are both fit, so we have plenty of options,” said Erasmus.

The Boks’matchday-23 for the France Test will be announced on Thursday.