Piano People announces Johannesburg debut and Cape Town return for massive December shows

Piano People is expanding to two SA cities for the first time this festive season, with Uncle Waffles headlining the brand's Johannesburg debut.

Amapiano is about to take over Mzansi’s silly season all over again.

Piano People, recognised as the world’s leading Amapiano event brand, is returning to South Africa this summer with two landmark shows – marking the first time the brand has expanded to two cities in the country in the same run.

According to several statements from organisers, Piano People has grown from a single stage at Afro Nation into a global movement, hosting sold-out events in London, New York, and beyond while carrying South African music to audiences around the world.

Now, the brand is coming home.

Piano People will make its Johannesburg debut at Old Park Station on 28 November, before returning to Cabo Beach in Cape Town on 30 December to close out the year.

The Cape Town leg follows what organisers describe as a sold-out debut edition last summer that became one of the standout moments of the season.

That show is remembered for the Scorpion Kings’ exclusive two-hour set and Tyla’s now-iconic surprise appearance, a moment that sent the crowd into a frenzy and racked up millions of views across social media.

Who’s on the bill

Uncle Waffles has been confirmed to headline Piano People’s Johannesburg debut while the Scorpion Kings return to Piano People On The Beach to close out the year in style.

Focalistic has also been announced for both dates, with organisers welcoming him back with the message: “Mzansi, the president is home” – a nod to the Amapiano star’s role in taking the genre global.

Organisers have confirmed that more acts will be announced in the lead-up to both shows.

Tickets and VIP experiences

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday, 14 July, via Howler, with prices starting at R400 for the Johannesburg show and R450 for the Cape Town edition.

Fans looking to secure an exclusive VIP experience – including bespoke stays and curated adventures for the event weekend – can also reserve a table by contacting the organisers directly.